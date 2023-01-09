Read full article on original website
Richland County Land Bank selects new contractor for Ocie Hill demolition
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Monday, citing a state grant deadline, selected a different contractor to demolish and clean up the former Ocie Hill Community Center. The work will now by done by C&J Contractors, a Cleveland firm, for $542,500, which had been the second-lowest bid...
Galion history conversation to feature the story of Galion’s Freese family
GALION -- Preserving Galion, Inc. welcomes the community to the latest in its series of Galion History Conversations at the Gill House. The Galion History Conversation series focuses on interactive presentations and dialogue about important aspects of local history. In so doing, it carries on the tradition of the Galion Historical Society’s Sunday meetings held for many years.
Homeless Response Team finding success in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The ongoing Mansfield/Richland County Homeless Response Team doesn't have to bat 1.000 to be a success, according to county Commissioner Tony Vero. "It's like Joe (Trolian) has said ... a good baseball analogy, if you batted .300 in success stories, it's a successful, Hall-of-Fame career," Vero said Monday during a team meeting in the commissioners' office.
Local football coaching fraternity weakened with departures of Seder, Carroll
Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.
South Charleston Southeastern slides past Milford Center Fairbanks in fretful clash
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but South Charleston Southeastern wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-43 over Milford Center Fairbanks in Ohio girls basketball action on January 11. Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and South Charleston Southeastern faced off on January...
Putting it all together: Lima overwhelms Fremont Ross
Impressive was a ready adjective for Lima's 71-43 throttling of Fremont Ross in Ohio boys basketball on January 10. The last time Lima and Fremont Ross played in a 93-70 game on February 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
South Carolina arrest made in connection with Mansfield murder
MANSFIELD -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night in South Carolina in connection with a three-month-old murder case in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department. Nathan J. Olsen, 40, was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. at 290 Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, S.C.,...
Norwalk earns solid win over Tiffin Columbian
Norwalk put together a victorious gameplan to stop Tiffin Columbian 52-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 5, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Clyde in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Ontario man charged with killing Mansfield teen arrested in Columbus
MANSFELD -- An Ontario man charged with the murder of a Mansfield teenager was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Keith Porch. Montels D. Holland Jr., 31, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 11:20 a.m. in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West Drive in Columbus, according to Porch.
Delaware Olentangy Berlin nets nifty victory over Upper Arlington
Delaware Olentangy Berlin survived Upper Arlington in a 49-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Upper Arlington and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off with February 1, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School last season. For results, click here.
Millbury Lake barely gives Northwood a chance in blowout victory
Millbury Lake was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 49-24 victory over Northwood in Ohio boys basketball on January 9. Last season, Millbury Lake and Northwood faced off on December 15, 2021 at Northwood High School. For results, click here.
Leona Cunningham
MANSFIELD: Leona M. Cunningham, age 75, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Arbors of Mifflin following a long battle with illness. She was born June 8, 1947 in Mansfield to the late Benton Eugene and Norma June (Ice) Brown and graduated from Clear Fork High School. Leona also attended college for Accounting. Most recently she was the manager at Dollar General.
Jamestown Greeneview defeats Milford Center Fairbanks in lopsided affair
Jamestown Greeneview showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Milford Center Fairbanks 67-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Tough to find an edge early, Jamestown Greeneview and Milford Center Fairbanks fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.
Larry Potter
Larry Edward (Cooch) Potter, 72, of Mansfield passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. He died peacefully with his wife, Charlene, children, and family by his side. Larry was born November 3, 1950, in Praise, KY to Kenneth Edward Potter & Leona Fields. He was a 1968 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. An enthusiastic fisherman and mushroom hunter, he looked forward to spring each year. He loved playing pool with his brothers and friends and played in leagues in the area throughout the years. Larry enjoyed watching sports, especially Ohio State football. Go Bucks! His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family. He loved them all and was always happy when they were around. He met the love of his life at North Lake Park when they were just teenagers and together built a strong and loving family. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlene; daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Blue and Jill Taylor; son Ryan Edward Potter (Tina Lukity); granddaughters, Taylor Potter, Atlantis Lemon, Rayne Potter, and Kiah Potter; Great-Grandson Braxton Edward Diaz who shares his middle name. Sisters Diana Geary and Gail Potter; Brothers Steve (Pee Wee) Potter and Jeff (Butch) Potter; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Charles (Bud) and Alberta Hunt with whom he shared a special relationship, brother Frank Potter, and nephew Brandon Arter. Larry’s wishes were to leave quietly. In honoring his request no services will be held.
Chilly forecast offers pristine scene for ice sculptures at Loudonville's Mohican Winterfest
LOUDONVILLE — Weather conditions on Saturday are shaping up to be pristine -- if you’re an ice sculpture. The 32 ice sculptures that are destined to line downtown Loudonville’s Main Street on Saturday will appreciate the 30-degree forecast. Download PDF.
Flexing muscle: Urbana tightens grip on Bellefontaine
Urbana showed no mercy to Bellefontaine, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-41 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 10. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to an 18-18 tie through the first quarter.
Robert "Bob" Reed, Sr.
Robert E. Reed, Sr of Mansfield, OH, age 91, went to his eternal home in heaven on January 8, 2023 to be reunited with his loving wife June of 65 years. He was born in Claibourne, OH to Lewis and Pauline Reed who later moved to Magnetic Springs, OH where he lived until graduation from high school. His family then relocated to Mansfield. Shortly after, he joined the Army to serve his country in Korea where he received numerous service awards....
