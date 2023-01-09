Larry Edward (Cooch) Potter, 72, of Mansfield passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. He died peacefully with his wife, Charlene, children, and family by his side. Larry was born November 3, 1950, in Praise, KY to Kenneth Edward Potter & Leona Fields. He was a 1968 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. An enthusiastic fisherman and mushroom hunter, he looked forward to spring each year. He loved playing pool with his brothers and friends and played in leagues in the area throughout the years. Larry enjoyed watching sports, especially Ohio State football. Go Bucks! His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family. He loved them all and was always happy when they were around. He met the love of his life at North Lake Park when they were just teenagers and together built a strong and loving family. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlene; daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Blue and Jill Taylor; son Ryan Edward Potter (Tina Lukity); granddaughters, Taylor Potter, Atlantis Lemon, Rayne Potter, and Kiah Potter; Great-Grandson Braxton Edward Diaz who shares his middle name. Sisters Diana Geary and Gail Potter; Brothers Steve (Pee Wee) Potter and Jeff (Butch) Potter; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Charles (Bud) and Alberta Hunt with whom he shared a special relationship, brother Frank Potter, and nephew Brandon Arter. Larry’s wishes were to leave quietly. In honoring his request no services will be held.

