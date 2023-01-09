Read full article on original website
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!
We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts; jackpot continues to grow
NEWTON, Mass. — No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Million drawing, but two tickets sold in Massachusetts were worth $1 million each. The $1 million prizes were won on a quick-pick ticket sold at the Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and another quick-pick ticket sold at Jaqueline's Mini Market in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
Healey picks SE Mass. for first trip outside Boston as governor
Newly inaugurated Gov. Maura Healey left Beacon Hill on Tuesday for the first time since taking the oath of office, and her destination was Southeastern Massachusetts.
Did You Go Through A Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Today in Mass? Ben Affleck May Have Served You.
Boston has been abuzz all day with news that “the American Royal Family” of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in town. They’re here shooting an ad for Dunkin’ and Ben took a little time to work the drive-thru window. So…. do you get your morning...
Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
Wednesday, 1/11 – In the News: Peabody, Danvers, Beverly, Saugus, more – Local News & Sports Photos
Weather – National Weather Service – Cooler yet still seasonable for your Wednesday with periods of sun and clouds! Clouds will hang tough across the eastern MA coastline thanks to E/NE flow. A flurry or snow shower may pop up across Plymouth County/Cape Cod later today! Temps only in the low 30s.
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital. Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and...
Inside Rare Piece of Fall River History For Sale
A former theater in Fall River has hit the market and it's a rare chance to own a tiny piece of the city's rich history. Built over 130 years ago, the Royal Theater is available for a fairly low price, though upgrades are definitely needed. Whether you are a developer...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Boston Public Schools considering controversial changes to get students to school on time
BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing some controversial changes. A consultant hired by the district...
South Shore Chef Spending $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize On Kids' Education
A chef from the South Shore stopped for gas and walked away with enough money to put both his kids through school, lottery officials said.Alejandro Melendez Delgado, of Marshfield, won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials sa…
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
Ben Affleck seen working a Dunkin' drive-through near Boston; JLo also spotted
MEDFORD, Mass. — Related video above: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez host wedding party in Riceboro. Caffeine wasn't the only jolt to greet some Dunkin' customers in Medford on Tuesday. Some saw actor Ben Affleck slinging their orders at the drive-through window. Sightings of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, were also...
