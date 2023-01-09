ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!

We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old

CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
BEDFORD, NH
FUN 107

Inside Rare Piece of Fall River History For Sale

A former theater in Fall River has hit the market and it's a rare chance to own a tiny piece of the city's rich history. Built over 130 years ago, the Royal Theater is available for a fairly low price, though upgrades are definitely needed. Whether you are a developer...
FALL RIVER, MA

