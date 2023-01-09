ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Sale closed in Worcester: $400,000 for a four-bedroom home

Xiao Chen and Hui Zhang bought the property at 12 Willard Avenue, Worcester, from Anne M Kiritsy on Dec. 19, 2022. The $400,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $175. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 8,076-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Five-bedroom home sells in Longmeadow for $490,000

Michael Mazur and Julie Mazur bought the property at 34 Hillcrest Avenue, Longmeadow, from Ryan W Tunstall on Dec. 23, 2022. The $490,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $194. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 9,200-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000

Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Three-bedroom home sells for $405,000 in Southampton

Stephen Miller and Lisa Degrace acquired the property at 126 East Street, Southampton, from David M Mcgrath on Dec. 19, 2022, for $405,000 which represents a price per square foot of $216. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.8-acre lot. These nearby houses...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
Sale closed in Granby: $500,000 for a three-bedroom home

Craig Helbok bought the property at 134 Aldrich Street, Granby, from David R Jodoin and Deborah A Jodoin on Dec. 19, 2022. The $500,000 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 44,356 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
GRANBY, MA
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home

Ryan Mccarthy and Kristin Mccarthy acquired the property at 41 Rollins Drive, East Longmeadow, from Thomas P Sweeney and Karen L Sweeney on Dec. 21, 2022. The $630,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $258. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Mad Wings opens new Ludlow location on East Street

LUDLOW – Mad Wings has brought its brand to Ludlow and is excited to have its own building. At the end of December 2022, Mad Wings finally opened its new location after originally planning to open in August 2022. Mad Wings’ first location is in Chicopee, but the owners...
LUDLOW, MA
Chief expresses concern regarding blighted properties in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM – Town officials are looking to move in on cases of blighted buildings and address issues of properties that may become sources of concern within the community. Addressing the meeting of the Wilbraham Board of Selectmen on Jan. 9, Police Chief Edward Lennon says leaders are making use of the town’s various agencies to address current issues creating a single problem now that, left unchecked, could potentially multiply or at minimum grow larger where they stand.
WILBRAHAM, MA
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive VP of content leaves company

SPRINGFIELD – Ed Kubosiak Jr., MassLive vice president of content, has left the company effective immediately, the president of MassLive announced Wednesday. Kubosiak had been suspended since Dec. 21, following an arrest by East Longmeadow police and a charge of domestic assault. That charge was subsequently dropped after the alleged victim recanted and refused to press charges.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
