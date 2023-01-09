Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
Sale closed in Worcester: $400,000 for a four-bedroom home
Xiao Chen and Hui Zhang bought the property at 12 Willard Avenue, Worcester, from Anne M Kiritsy on Dec. 19, 2022. The $400,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $175. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 8,076-square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Easthampton: $385,000 for a three-bedroom home
Olaleye Aina acquired the property at 30 Pomeroy Street, Easthampton, from David Marek on Dec. 19, 2022, for $385,000 which works out to $211 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:. In...
Five-bedroom home sells in Longmeadow for $490,000
Michael Mazur and Julie Mazur bought the property at 34 Hillcrest Avenue, Longmeadow, from Ryan W Tunstall on Dec. 23, 2022. The $490,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $194. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 9,200-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000
Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $405,000 in Southampton
Stephen Miller and Lisa Degrace acquired the property at 126 East Street, Southampton, from David M Mcgrath on Dec. 19, 2022, for $405,000 which represents a price per square foot of $216. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.8-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Sale closed in Granby: $500,000 for a three-bedroom home
Craig Helbok bought the property at 134 Aldrich Street, Granby, from David R Jodoin and Deborah A Jodoin on Dec. 19, 2022. The $500,000 purchase price works out to $279 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 44,356 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home
Ryan Mccarthy and Kristin Mccarthy acquired the property at 41 Rollins Drive, East Longmeadow, from Thomas P Sweeney and Karen L Sweeney on Dec. 21, 2022. The $630,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $258. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Purchase of Springfield’s old federal courthouse signals more downtown growth (Editorial)
On any list of troubling signs for the health of a city’s downtown, the existence of vacant buildings or empty office space holds a prominent rank. Conversely, renewed interest in filling those spaces and purchasing properties is a sign of rebirth. Two of Tower Square’s owners say that is...
thereminder.com
Mad Wings opens new Ludlow location on East Street
LUDLOW – Mad Wings has brought its brand to Ludlow and is excited to have its own building. At the end of December 2022, Mad Wings finally opened its new location after originally planning to open in August 2022. Mad Wings’ first location is in Chicopee, but the owners...
Speedway gas station in Northampton closed and boarded up
The Speedway gas station and convenience store located on King Street in Northampton has made a quiet goodbye, closing its doors and boarding up its facade. The company confirmed the closure to the Northampton Health Department, according to the mayor’s office.
thereminder.com
Chief expresses concern regarding blighted properties in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM – Town officials are looking to move in on cases of blighted buildings and address issues of properties that may become sources of concern within the community. Addressing the meeting of the Wilbraham Board of Selectmen on Jan. 9, Police Chief Edward Lennon says leaders are making use of the town’s various agencies to address current issues creating a single problem now that, left unchecked, could potentially multiply or at minimum grow larger where they stand.
Westfield conservation board lifts enforcement order on E. Mountain Road wetlands
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously voted on Jan. 10 to lift the enforcement order on the East Mountain Road property owned by Mark and Chris Dupuis, after determining that all conditions for restoration from illegal tree clearing in wetland property had been met. Commission Chair David A. Doe...
2-car accident on Worcester Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.
Hearing scheduled for Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport noise mitigation program
WESTFIELD — Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport will have a public hearing Feb. 1 for the first update of its Noise Compatibility Program since 2015. The hearing is 6-8 p.m. at Westfield Intermediate School, 350 Southampton Road, Westfield. Airport Manager Christopher Willenborg said that the hearing is meant to give members...
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Westfield wrestling rallies against East Longmeadow for thrilling 36-36 tie
EAST LONGMEADOW – If Westfield excels at the Western Massachusetts wrestling championships, they may point to their never-give-up spirit on display during Wednesday night’s road meet. Westfield rallied from a 21-0 deficit – primarily from forfeits in the lower weight classes – to tie East Longmeadow 36-36. The...
MassLive VP of content leaves company
SPRINGFIELD – Ed Kubosiak Jr., MassLive vice president of content, has left the company effective immediately, the president of MassLive announced Wednesday. Kubosiak had been suspended since Dec. 21, following an arrest by East Longmeadow police and a charge of domestic assault. That charge was subsequently dropped after the alleged victim recanted and refused to press charges.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1