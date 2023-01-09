Read full article on original website
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Hip Hop & R&B Nominees: Lizzo, Drake & More
The Hip-Hop & R&B nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are in!
HipHopDX.com
SZA Celebrates Scoring First No. 1 Single: ‘I’m So Grateful!’
SZA has not only had the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight, but she now has her first No. 1 single to go with it. On Monday (January 9), Billboard confirmed that SZA’s “Kill Bill” track had topped their Global 200 chart. The Billboard Global 200 ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity accumulated from more than 200 territories around the world.
Quavo Emotionally Tributes Takeoff In “Without You” Music Video
It’s been a little over two months since the passing of Migos member Takeoff. Upon his death, many of the Atlanta rapper’s musical peers shared their condolences about their brother-in-music — including ex-Migos member Offset and Boosie Badazz, who recently released the music video “Rocket Man.” Now, Quavo is mourning the loss of his nephew and group member on wax, sharing his innermost sentiments about that dreadful November night that changed everything for him.More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Alleged Killer Released From Jail On $1M BondABC Confuses Takeoff For Quavo During Year-End MemoriamOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To Find On Wednesday...
Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video
Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch
SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA’s “SOS” Reaches Historic Milestone On Billboard 200
SZA has reached a rare milestone on the Billboard 200 with her album, “SOS.”. SZA has become the first female R&B singer to have their album spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly 30 years. Her new project, SOS, is the first to do so since Janet Jackson’s janet in 1993.
musictimes.com
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Queen Naija Enlists Lil Meech For “Let’s Talk About It” Music Video
Queen Naija has enlisted BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. for the leading role in her new music video “Let’s Talk About It.” Co-written by the Detroit native with Mike Woods, the R&B track finds the singer facing her romantic issues once and for all. The Sara Lacombe-directed video features the singer and her fellow Motor City representative entangled in a dramatic affair. Queen Naija ties up her beau and holds him captive in a warehouse, forcing him to reflect on past behavior by watching his actions on multiple screens.More from VIBE.comSZA Is Somberly Solo In "Nobody Gets Me" Music VideoBabyface...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Tease Brand New Collaboration
GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo have joined forces for a brand new collaboration, and they’ve both teased what’s coming on their respective social media pages. On Monday (January 9), Big Glo and Moneybagg shared a video of themselves rapping along to their new collaboration which appears to be about a tumultuous couple.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN]
It's been over a decade since the legend blessed us with new music, it appears that she is back in the studio working on something and that she loves it. Hear the new song here!
Vivica A. Fox Returns as Copperhead in SZA's Epic 'Kill Bill' Music Video: WATCH
SZA's "Kill Bill" music video, with nods to Quentin Tarantino's 2003 film of the same name, is out now SZA had a bit of help from Vivica A. Fox — as her Kill Bill character Copperhead (aka Vernita Green) — in killing her ex. On Tuesday, SZA, 33, gave fans the Quentin Tarantino nostalgia they didn't know they needed by recruiting Fox as her driver in the "Kill Bill" music video. The nearly five-minute clip for the hit song begins with the singer reading a letter from an ex who broke up...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
thesource.com
SZA Celebrates Having Global No. 1 Single: ‘Number one GLOBALLY is Incredible’
SZA has a massive hit on her hands with “Kill Bill.” The single from her SOS Album is the No. 1 single across the globe. Hitting Twitter, the TDE songstress celebrated the achievement. “Number one GLOBALLY is incredible!!” SZA tweeted. “I’m so GRATEFUL! Thank you to everyone around...
Anita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of ‘Songstress’ Tour
Anita Baker is keeping her promise to gift fans with new music—or at least unleash something newish from her vault. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Detroit native shared a preview of a track titled “Unconditionally Yours,” on Twitter, which was reportedly teased over a decade ago. Baker credited her “80s Contemporarys” like Sarah Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, as well as “innovators” Missy Elliott and Beyoncé, who influenced her to “to keep creating [her] own little Miracles of Music.” She also took time to celebrate other talent like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston as a...
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem Player
Ghostface Killah is gearing up to drop a brand new album only on Stem Player. According to Hypebeast, the “Sun God” will partner with the company to give fans two variations of his unnamed LP. Fans can buy the Cream version — which includes a five-track adaption of the LP — for $240, while the Black version — which includes ten songs — is priced at $360.More from VIBE.comUncle Murda Returns For Yearly No Holds Barred Celebrity Filled "Rap Up 2022"Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Ye, Breaks Down In TearsBob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists...
Logic’s Upcoming ‘College Park’ Album To Feature Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, And More
Logic is gearing up for his next album titled College Park and he’s revealed who the guest artists will be. Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more are set to join the 32-year-old on his eighth LP. The Maryland rapper posted an animated trailer on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9), which included sound bites from his live shows and scenes of him driving in a car, being robbed at gunpoint in a store, and sitting beneath the sunset. The promotional trailer also confirmed the album’s Feb. 24 release date and included a full list of all of the features. More from VIBE.comLogic...
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre to be Honored by Recording Academy
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre will be honored at a special event by the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective ahead of the Grammy Awards. This second annual event recognizes creators who have made substantial contributions to the music industry. The Black Music Collective is an advisory group under the umbrella of the Recording Academy that works to elevate “Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” as described in the mission statement. The three artists, in addition to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.
How ‘Armageddon Time’ Re-created a Coming of Age in Queens
Writer-director James Gray re- created elements of his childhood for Focus Features’ Armageddon Time, set in 1980 Queens. Banks Repeta plays Paul Graff, the onscreen avatar for Gray: an aspiring artist whose rambunctious behavior infuriates his parents (played by Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway) but delights his aging grandfather (Anthony Hopkins). The latter supports young Paul in his creative pursuits and, when Paul admits that his classmates use bad words to describe his Black friend Johnny (Jaylin Webb), orders his grandson to “be a mensch” and stick up for those who are not in a position to defend themselves. Gray naturally...
Heavy D & The Boyz Drop Blue Funk Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 12, 1993: After releasing three successful albums between 1987 and 1991, Heavy D & the Boyz released their fourth studio album, Blue Funk, on Jan. 12, 1993, via Uptown Records. Blue Funk saw most of its production done by Tony...
