Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Report: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Signs With NFC East Rival
Wide receiver James Washington was a casualty of the Dallas Cowboys signing veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month. On Jan. 4, the Cowboys cut Washington, who was playing his first season with the team. But it turns out Washington may still get a chance to taste the playoffs. Tom Pelissero of ...
JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations
It sounds like Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was close to signing a new deal with the University of Michigan, but had a slight change of heart before putting pen to paper.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dan Snyder: 'If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?'
While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's still an ally of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, he acknowledges things aren't the same as they once were.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Quinn to Replace McCarthy if Cowboys Lose, Say ESPN 'Vultures'
With yet another ESPN "prediction'' on coach Mike McCarthy's future, Cowboys Nation has a choice: Wanna get your insight and team news from Frisco ... or from Bristol?
Dallas Cowboys Get Frustrating Roster News On Wednesday
The Dallas Cowboys waived interior offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley from their active roster on Monday with the intention to re-sign him to their practice squad, but the Indianapolis Colts beat them to the punch. The Colts claimed Shepley off waivers on Tuesday, effectively ending his season. ...
Another brother duo could team up in Pittsburgh
The Steelers have had a knack for bringing talented bloodlines to Pittsburgh. With free agency just a couple of months away, they may be looking to pair up two more brothers in 2023. Pittsburgh is in need of a linebacker, especially with Devin Bush likely on his way out. So,...
Schultz: 6 candidates who should be front-runners for open GM jobs
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz breaks down the resumes of the six hottest general manager candidates. Currently, Arizona and Tennessee have openings for a GM. The 49ers director of player personnel is among the most respected people in NFL circles. Beyond the football side of things, Carthon's considered one of the premier relationship-builders in the business.
Breaking: Sean McVay Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching Next Season
A major question mark has loomed over the NFL's coaching carousel in recent weeks. We now have an answer. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has informed the team that he is planning to return to the sidelines in 2023, according to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini. "Sean McVay informed ...
NBA Podcast: On parity, KD's injury, the Bucks, and the Nuggets
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. The reasons why this NBA season has seen so much parity, unpredictability, and randomness. Can the Nets survive Kevin Durant's absence?. Is Brooklyn's defense built to sustain life without KD?. How...
Packers GM: Rodgers 'to take some time' on deciding future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to "take some time" to decide his future in the league, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, according to CBS Sports. "I want all these guys back," Gutekunst said when asked if he wants Rodgers as his quarterback next year. Gutekunst...
Kraken hand Bruins 1st regulation home loss of season
The Boston Bruins were blanked 3-0 by the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, marking their first regulation loss at TD Garden since April 14, 2022. Boston began the campaign 19-0-3 at home before Thursday night. It was on a 26-0-3 run at TD Garden dating back to last season, including in the postseason. The Bruins won all three of their home playoff games last year but lost in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1.
