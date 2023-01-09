Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Students and Parents Tell Federal Judge ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Subjected Them to ‘Censorship’ and ‘Discrimination’
The Florida students and parents who sued the Sunshine State’s board of education over enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” statute told a federal judge that they have endured “substantial, concrete and particularized harms” over the law. In 63-page legal brief,...
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
Former teacher who wore MAGA hat to school was protected by First Amendment, court rules
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a former teacher in Vancouver, Washington, concluding that his wearing a hat supporting former President Donald Trump to school was protected speech under the First Amendment. Court documents show that science teacher Eric Dodge brought...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge grants immunity to Cherry Creek schools officials who expelled student over anti-Semitic 'joke'
Although the federal appeals court based in Denver decided last year that Cherry Creek School District officials violated the constitutional rights of a student by expelling him for an off-campus social media post, a judge on Friday concluded they could not be sued for their actions after all. Last July,...
Could federal transgender bathroom ruling also affect women’s and girls’ sports?
TALLAHASSEE — As it upheld a St. Johns County School Board policy preventing a transgender male student from using boys’ bathrooms, a federal appeals court Friday indicated that similar reasoning could apply to disputes about banning transgender females from playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams.
Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns
An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
DeSantis Strongly Opposes the New Marriage Act. What Does it Mean for Couples?
President Joe Biden's new executive order should protect all forms of marriage for consenting people. The new statute covers safeguards for interracial marriage that were decided in 1967's Loving v. Virginia, as well as some same-sex marriage rights granted in the Obergfell v. Hodges decision from 2015.
Texas high school accused of ignoring ‘daily’ racist harassment of Black students in federal complaint
A collection of civil rights group accused a Texas high school of allowing a pervasive atmosphere of racist bullying against its small population of Black students that led one promising student to run away and try to harm herself, according to a complaint filed Monday with the Department of Education, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Texas Civil Rights Project, NAACP, and the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA).Black students at Slaton High School, outside of Lubbock, experienced a “daily” barrage of racist taunts by classmates including being called a “porch monkey” and the n-word, according to the complaint.“All...
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
americanmilitarynews.com
Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license
With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
Former trans, gay activist aims to 'de-program' children from woke indoctrination: 'Children cannot consent'
Former trans and gay activist K. Yang shared her reasons for stepping away from LGBTQ+ indoctrination to help 'deprogram' children on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
Lawsuit targeting Minneapolis schools' racial layoff policy dismissed by judge
MINNEAPOLIS — A district judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by a Minneapolis taxpayer claiming the Minneapolis Public School District's new policy to lay off white teachers before teachers of color is unconstitutional. Judge Christian Sande ruled that the plaintiff, Deborah Clapp, lacked legal standing to make the claim....
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Ohio Supreme Court punts on challenge to state law saying Ohioans accused of felonies can’t have guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court has punted on a Cuyahoga County case over whether Ohioans indicted for felonies can possess guns, sending the case back to a lower court for review. In a 4-3 decision, the high court’s four Republican justices voted to send State v. Phillpotts...
Illinois Republicans Vow to Defy Assault Weapons Ban: 'We Will Not Comply'
"A government willing to defy our Constitution is a government that is completely out of control," Illinois Rep. Blaine Wilhour said after the ban was passed.
Comments / 0