A collection of civil rights group accused a Texas high school of allowing a pervasive atmosphere of racist bullying against its small population of Black students that led one promising student to run away and try to harm herself, according to a complaint filed Monday with the Department of Education, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Texas Civil Rights Project, NAACP, and the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA).Black students at Slaton High School, outside of Lubbock, experienced a “daily” barrage of racist taunts by classmates including being called a “porch monkey” and the n-word, according to the complaint.“All...

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO