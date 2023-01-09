ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Texas high school accused of ignoring ‘daily’ racist harassment of Black students in federal complaint

A collection of civil rights group accused a Texas high school of allowing a pervasive atmosphere of racist bullying against its small population of Black students that led one promising student to run away and try to harm herself, according to a complaint filed Monday with the Department of Education, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Texas Civil Rights Project, NAACP, and the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA).Black students at Slaton High School, outside of Lubbock, experienced a “daily” barrage of racist taunts by classmates including being called a “porch monkey” and the n-word, according to the complaint.“All...
LUBBOCK, TX
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
VIRGINIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license

With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy