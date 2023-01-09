Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
KSBW.com
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
SFGate
Evacuation Order Issued For Residents Along Salinas River From Chualar To Greenfield
People who live along the Salinas River in and around Gonzales are being asked to leave their homes due to flooding, according to a tweet by the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management. The county's sheriff's office upgraded what had been warnings to evacuation orders effective immediately and until further...
KSBW.com
Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
SFGate
Update: Evacuation Order Lifted For Residents Along Salinas River
GONZALES (BCN) More than half of the region included in an evacuation order issued two hours earlier by Monterey County officials has been lifted and downgraded to a warning for residents along the Salinas River between Gonzales and Soledad, according to a tweet by the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management.
Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
pajaronian.com
Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns
Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
KSBW.com
Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1
SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
KSBW.com
Highway 101 flooding at Gilroy prompts closure and causes traffic mess on Monday
GILROY, Calif. — Update from the California Highway Patrol:. US-101 northbound, at SR-25, has one lane open. US-101 southbound, south of 10th St. is still closed. Both directions of Highway 101 in the Gilroy area have been shut down due to flooding on Monday according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
sanbenito.com
Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast
The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
Highway 101 open after flooding in both directions around Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 9, 2023 AT 6:14 PM: Caltrans advises that southbound Highway 101 has both lanes back open. Highway 101 northbound at State Route 25 only has one lane open. ORIGINAL STORY Highway 101 is flooding in both directions around Gilroy on Monday afternoon. Our radio affiliate KCBS says the flooding The post Highway 101 open after flooding in both directions around Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane
Emergency public safety responders rescued nearly two dozen people and 16 animals from their homes in northern San Benito County as pouring rains and rising floodwaters engulfed homes, streets and properties Jan. 9, according to authorities. A total of 23 people were rescued from Lovers Lane, starting in the early...
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy
A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
Where we stand on Wednesday night: After brief dry spell, more storms headed to Santa Cruz County
After what is expected to be a brief reprieve from the rain for much of Thursday, another atmospheric river is set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday night and into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and more high surf. In Watsonville, workers rushed to repair the Pajaro River levee. The community of Pajaro was put under an evacuation order, though local officials said the river did not flood.
Monterey County gives update on winter storm
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County officials have announced that they will host a Wednesday winter storm press conference. This meeting is expected to stream live at 4:45 p.m. The county would not provide further details. A source close to the county said this meeting would update people on the next steps in assessing the winter The post Monterey County gives update on winter storm appeared first on KION546.
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
NBC Bay Area
Floodwaters Recede in Southern Santa Clara County
There was no shortage of floodwaters in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday following the recent deluge, but the water was receding. For the first time in years, spillover from the Uvas Reservoir turned part of Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy into a river. "Crazy," Maria Ortega said. "This is my...
Video: Massive landslide shuts down southbound Highway 17
SANTA CRUZ -- A potent atmospheric river roared into Santa Cruz County Monday morning, triggering landslides in the mountains and evacuations due to rising rivers and creeks.Southbound traffic on Hwy 17, the major transit hub through the coastal mountains, was shut down after tons of debris slammed onto the roadway.Caltrans has not issued an ETA as to when the slide would be cleaned up and the lanes reopened. Another wintry blast was forecast for late Monday and early Tuesday morning.Meanwhile, another massive slide had crashed down on SR-9 and Holiday Lane blocking the roadway. There was no ETA as to...
