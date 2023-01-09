Read full article on original website
SFGate
Page Mill Road To Close Thursday, Friday To Repair Sinkhole
PALO ALTO (BCN) Page Mill Road will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while crews repair a sinkhole along a stretch of the road between Paseo del Roble Drive near Moon Lane and Arastradero Road in the town of Los Altos Hills, according to a news release from Palo Alto police that included a detour map.
KTVU FOX 2
Raw sewage source of 'chemical spill' off Hwy 4 near Antioch, traffic impacted
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to what they called a "chemical spill" at the westbound Sommersville Road exit ramp from Highway 4 just west of Antioch Wednesday afternoon. The spill actually turned out to be raw sewage. A truck containing 1,000 to 1,500 of...
SFGate
3 Schools To Be Closed Thursday Due To Winter Storm Issues
Three public schools in rural Sonoma County will be closed Thursday due to weather-related issues such as fallen trees, flooding or power outages, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. Montgomery Elementary and the one-school Kashia and Horicon school districts will be shuttered, county education officials said. Montgomery Elementary...
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste […]
San Mateo County's state Route 92 closed in both directions due to sinkhole
State Route 92 in San Mateo County was shut down in both directions on Thursday due to a sinkhole.
SFGate
Update: Woodside Road Reopens After Downed Power Lines Cleared
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday -- less than 30 minutes after reporting Woodside Road was closed in both directions -- that it had been reopened between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard after downed power lines were cleared and then repaired by PG&E crews. No...
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
SFGate
Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines
SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
SFGate
Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
SFGate
Downed Power Lines Close Woodside Road At East Bayshore Road
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City have closed Woodside Road in both directions between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard early Tuesday due to downed power lines. No estimate was provided in the 4:35 a.m. news release when Woodside Road would reopen. This is a developing story and more...
Vacaville braces for more rain following floodwaters from creek
VACAVILLE – After heavy rain battered Solano County, residents are gearing up for more severe weather.In Vacaville, people spent most of Monday cleaning after floodwaters reached neighborhoods.Alamo Creek's water rose before flooding surrounding neighborhoods. People woke up to find the creek just yards away from their front door. "It was pretty crazy," Samuel Lamas said. "I thought it was actually going to flood over and we were going to have to evacuate or something. My car was out there, it was almost flooded in."Lamas showed how high the floodwaters reached with standing water several inches deep.At one point an evacuation...
SFGate
Schools In 4 Districts Will Remain Closed Wednesday Due To Weather Impacts
Schools in four of the 40 school districts in Sonoma County will be will remain closed another day Wednesday due to the weather's impact on the area, according to an announcement from the Sonoma County Office of Education. The following schools will be closed Wednesday, according to the announcement "due...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING
Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KTVU FOX 2
California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 17 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County
SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding. But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know. It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
koamnewsnow.com
CA:STORM-WOMAN FND DEAD IN SUBMERGED CAR AFTER 911 CALL
CA: Rain causes flooding, leading to one death in Sonoma County. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through
SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m.
vallejosun.com
Fire forces closure of Vallejo’s JFK Library ahead of shelter opening for continued storms
VALLEJO – The John F. Kennedy library in downtown Vallejo is closed Monday after a fire outside the building spread into the second floor. Vallejo fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said that the fire started in a tent outside the library, which spread to trees above the tent and then broke a second floor window, damaging books and office equipment inside and spreading smoke throughout the building.
