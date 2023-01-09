ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

2 victims identified in recent shootings in Orange County

By Jeff Weiner, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Two men who were killed in a pair of shootings since Friday in Orange County were identified Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the first shooting about 6:50 a.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Terry Brook Drive, in unincorporated Winter Park. They arrived to find a 23-year-old man since identified as Lukman Attah-Slater Mohammed, who had been wounded by gunfire, according to a press release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The agency has not released any information about a motive or any suspects.

On Saturday night, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle, east of the Millenia area, about 11:10 p.m. There, they found a man since identified as 36-year-old Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, who had been shot, the agency said in a press release.

He too was pronounced dead at the scene. The agency hasn’t released any additional information or identified any suspects.

jeweiner@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

