The crypto asset class was dominated by controversy for most of 2022 and contrary to popular belief, there actually were some good things that happened. At the top of this list was Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) successful implementation of The Merge. Arguably one of the most significant events in crypto history, The Merge transitioned Ethereum from a clunky, energy intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the more streamlined and efficient proof-of-stake method.

23 HOURS AGO