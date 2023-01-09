‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Premiere Delivers Solid Audience Growth For NBC In Delayed Viewing

EXCLUSIVE: America’s Got Talent : All-Stars is settling in nicely alongside its predecessor at NBC .

The premiere episode of the new competition series — which features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world — has racked up 9.1M total viewers since its debut on January 2.

The episode has also reached a 1.2 rating among the advertiser-targeted 18-49 demographic. That’s up fairly significantly from the 5.3M viewers and 0.59 demo rating the episode scored in live + same day.

According to NBC, 15M viewers have seen at least six minutes of the episode. These numbers include two linear telecasts, delayed viewing and digital.

AGT: All-Stars has also been tracking well on social media with 47M social impressions and 3.2M video views, which is a 33% increased from the Season 17 premiere of AGT.

It seems that AGT: All-Stars will be a nice companion to AGT , which airs in the summer. The premiere episode managed 6.3M viewers and a 0.76 demo rating when it debuted in May. Overall, the season averaged about 6.2M live + same-day viewers and a 0.68 demo rating.

Got Talent creator and executive producer Simon Cowell judges AGT: All-Stars alongside Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews serves as host. Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff executive produce the series, which hails from Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.