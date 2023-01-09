Next storm expected Tuesday as Russian River rises to flood stage

North Bay skies are clearing, and they should stay that way for the rest of the day Monday, according to the National Weather Service, giving small streams some time to subside and road crews a window to catch up to a mess of problems across the region.

The Russian River, though, is expected to continue to rise through Tuesday morning, reaching up to 32 feet in Guerneville. Flood stage begins at 32 feet.

The storm front that bought heavy winds and significant rain Sunday night through Monday morning is now moving south, into the southern Bay Area, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lorber.

“Winds are settling down this afternoon, bring some respite until late tonight,” Lorber said. “After midnight, another system that’s not quite as strong will move into the area. We will see some increasing gusting wind again but not as strong as we saw this morning.”

Lorber said the next storm system will bring moderate to heavy rain until Tuesday morning, with lighter showers expected Tuesday afternoon. He said unstable air mass could bring isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, and another inch to half inch of rain in low areas and 1-2 inches of rain in the North Bay mountains.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will remain wet, he said, though these systems won’t bring as much rain as have recent atmospheric rivers. That should gradually bring local rivers and streams to safer levels, until the next significant rainstorm arrives, he said.