Massachusetts State

Bloody Knife Found In Home Of Missing Massachusetts Mother

By Jason Hall
WXKS Kiss 108
 3 days ago
Photo: @anawalshe/Instagram

A bloody knife was found in the home shared by a missing Massachusetts woman and her husband currently accused of misleading police in her disappearance, a Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor said in court Monday (January 9) morning via CNN .

The knife was revealed in the Quincy District Court hearing of Brian Walshe , 46, whose wife, Ana , 39, a mother of three, is reported to have last been seen on January 1.

Brian Walshe claimed he last saw his wife on New Year's Day when she took a rideshare vehicle to the airport ahead of a flight to Washington, D.C. for work, prosecutor Lynn Beland said.

Ana Walshe's workplace reported her missing on January 4 after she hadn't showed up for work, according to Beland.

A police investigation revealed that Ana Walshe hadn't ordered a rideshare, didn't arrive to her flight or to Washington, D.C. and her cell phone pinged to the couple's Massachusetts home later in the day that her husband claimed she left the home, Beland told the court.

Brian Walshe's statements to police regarding his actions and movements in the days following his wife's disappearance have also been brought into question.

Beland said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.

A search warrant obtained by police led to blood and a damaged, bloody knife being found in the basement of the couple's home, according to Beland.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” Beland said via CNN .

Brian Walshe's defense attorney said his wife's employer initially reported her disappearance because Walshe had first called them to ask about her whereabouts and claimed he was "incredibly cooperative" with police during multiple interviews and consented to search of his properties.

Brian Walshe is currently being held on a $500,00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at his next hearing on February 9.

Related
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Ana Walshe – live: Missing mom left note for conman husband and sold off assets days before disappearance

Missing mother Ana Walshe sold off her assets for cash days before her disappearance and left behind an eerie note for her conman husband, it has been revealed. Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.He was arrested on 8 January and charged with hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.A huge search is underway, with investigators finding a...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
TheDailyBeast

Close Family Friend Spills on ‘Sociopathic’ Missing Exec’s Husband

The husband of a Massachusetts woman who vanished mysteriously on New Year’s Day so thoroughly alienated his own father with lies and deception that the older man refused to have any further contact with him for the remainder of his life, according to a close family friend.The friend, a longtime pal of Brian Reza Walshe’s dad, neurologist Thomas Moorecraft Walshe III, has known the 47-year-old business consultant and convicted art fraudster since he was a young boy, he told The Daily Beast. The primary details of his allegations are backed up by court records filed three years ago in a...
COHASSET, MA
Rolling Stone

TikTok’s True Crime Community Is Turning on Idaho Murder Survivors

The Nov. 13 discovery of four dead University of Idaho students shocked the community of Moscow, Idaho. But on TikTok, the murders jump-started the app’s true crime engine: a web of amateur sleuths who quickly went to work absorbing, spreading, and dissecting all available information. It was six weeks before police arrested suspect Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University criminology graduate student, leaving a vacuum of information. In the absence of any updates from police, some extreme TikTok accounts went as far publicly naming individuals as murderers without cause. And this week, as officials release more evidence, that machine has...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Mystery white car spotted near Idaho crime scene day after student killings

Newly reviewed video in the University of Idaho murder case could support investigators’ belief that the murder suspect returned to the crime scene in his white sedan soon after he allegedly killed four students. Bryan Kohberger’s phone pinged in the area of the students’ Moscow home around 9 a.m. on Nov. 13, just five hours after he allegedly broke into the off-campus house and stabbed the students to death, according to the probable cause affidavit. Freshly inspected news footage taken near the home in the afternoon and the following day shows a white car driving by. Kohberger, 28, drove a white...
MOSCOW, ID
dallasexpress.com

Quadruple Murder Suspect Identified by Genetic Genealogy

A man suspected of murdering four college students last November was caught by matching DNA found at the crime scene to a sample provided by a family member on a genealogy testing website. Investigators had run unidentified genetic material on a knife sheath found at the crime scene through a...
MOSCOW, ID
WXKS Kiss 108

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston's #1 Hit Music Station and the home of Matty in the Morning

 https://kiss108.iheart.com

