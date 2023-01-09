Read full article on original website
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized in Spartanburg
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands.
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
Neighborhood group claims Greenville Co. violated agreement by building transit facility
Construction crews have begun to grade property on Arcadia Drive as they prepare to build a new Greenlink bus maintenance facility.
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights
In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
FOX Carolina
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
FOX Carolina
Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
golaurens.com
The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton
Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
FOX Carolina
Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember...
golaurens.com
Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County
Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
WLOS.com
Up for vote: Plan for installing cameras across city to 'deter criminal activity' proposed
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Real Time Intelligence Center could be expanding with a new partnership in the works with the City of Asheville. An interlocal agreement between BCSO and the city is now awaiting city council approval. The agreement would give...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville gets strong financial bill of health from Popular Annual Financial Report
The city of Greenville released its Popular Annual Financial Report for the year ending June 30, 2022, showing the city in good financial standing and making strides over the previous pandemic years. According to the report, the city received a “clean” audit of its formal 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing
The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Emergency Management encourages people to register for Special Needs Registry
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County Emergency Management is encouraging residents with special needs, or their loved ones, to register for the Special Needs Registry. Emergency Management implemented the registry in June of 2022, according to Josh Hawkins, the director of Emergency Management for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. So far, Hawkins said more than 200 people are registered.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Upstate events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Martin Luther King lived a profound life filled with numerous accomplishments regarding race and social equality. As we approach the day of celebrating his life and work, there are several Upstate events you can take part in. Friday, January 13. Furman University “M.L.K. Community...
greenvillejournal.com
Art & Light Gallery and The Anchorage spotlight artist Bethany Mabee
Art & Light Gallery has teamed up with The Anchorage in Greenville to host an exhibit “Structured Motion” featuring works by Illinois artist Bethany Mabee. The exhibition, which will showcase a variety of Mabee’s works that “transform patterns within her paintings into textiles” will open Jan. 17 virtually on the gallery’s website and in person through April 1 at The Anchorage restaurant at 586 Perry Ave.
FOX Carolina
FAA system outage causes flight troubles at GSP, nationwide
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) were delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning. The outage is caused widespread flight delays across the United States. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9...
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SC
Tickets were provided by Appalchian Ski Mountain. Opinions are my own. Looking to experience a winter wonderland in your own backyard? Consider Appalachian Ski Mountain, located just over two hours from Greenville, SC in Blowing Rock, NC. This ski resort offers guests the ability to choose from three winter sports: skiing, snowboarding or ice skating.
