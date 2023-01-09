ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights

In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton

Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember...
GREER, SC
golaurens.com

Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County

Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing

The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County Emergency Management encourages people to register for Special Needs Registry

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County Emergency Management is encouraging residents with special needs, or their loved ones, to register for the Special Needs Registry. Emergency Management implemented the registry in June of 2022, according to Josh Hawkins, the director of Emergency Management for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. So far, Hawkins said more than 200 people are registered.
FOX Carolina

Upstate events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Martin Luther King lived a profound life filled with numerous accomplishments regarding race and social equality. As we approach the day of celebrating his life and work, there are several Upstate events you can take part in. Friday, January 13. Furman University “M.L.K. Community...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Art & Light Gallery and The Anchorage spotlight artist Bethany Mabee

Art & Light Gallery has teamed up with The Anchorage in Greenville to host an exhibit “Structured Motion” featuring works by Illinois artist Bethany Mabee. The exhibition, which will showcase a variety of Mabee’s works that “transform patterns within her paintings into textiles” will open Jan. 17 virtually on the gallery’s website and in person through April 1 at The Anchorage restaurant at 586 Perry Ave.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

FAA system outage causes flight troubles at GSP, nationwide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) were delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning. The outage is caused widespread flight delays across the United States. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9...
GREENVILLE, SC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SC

Tickets were provided by Appalchian Ski Mountain. Opinions are my own. Looking to experience a winter wonderland in your own backyard? Consider Appalachian Ski Mountain, located just over two hours from Greenville, SC in Blowing Rock, NC. This ski resort offers guests the ability to choose from three winter sports: skiing, snowboarding or ice skating.
GREENVILLE, SC

