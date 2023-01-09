ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

January Effect: Why Crypto Altcoins Started 2023 With A Bang

All across the brutally beaten crypto market, altcoins are beginning to show their first signs of a potential recovery following a nearly 90% drawdown in most assets. But could the recovery be due to a calendar-based phenomenon called the January effect?. Crypto Altcoins Explode To Start Off The New Year.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Top 5 Ethereum Casino Sites: Online ETH Gambling

Whereas most crypto casinos settle for Ethereum as a cost methodology, there are some that do a greater job of offering leisure to gamers than others. Right here, we check out the 5 finest crypto casinos the place gamers can gamble utilizing Ethereum. mBit Casino (Finest Total) Stake Casino (Finest...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Takes No. 2 Spot In Most Secure Crypto Projects – A Boost For SHIB Price?

In a digitized economy, security is one way to ensure that your digital assets are safe. Shiba Inu was recently examined by security analysis company CertiK. According to a recent tweet, the memecoin ecosystem ranked No. 2 in its Security Leaderboard with a score of 93, only behind Polygon which has a score of 95.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Streak Strongest In A Year As Crypto Beats Gold And Stocks

The bitcoin market has been decimated by the 2022 bear market. Billions were lost from the collapses of major crypto exchanges last year. However, 2023 seems to bring new investor sentiment as the market improves, at least for crypto. Since the start of this year, the market cap of the...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days

A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
bitcoinist.com

Huge Crypto Dump Incoming As FTX Plans To Sell Altcoins Worth $4.6B

Even though the FTX bankruptcy was two months ago, the issue is far from over for the crypto industry. Currently, new FTX CEO John Ray and his team are working to find as many liquid assets as possible to make up for the customer losses. As Bitcoinist reported yesterday, they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy