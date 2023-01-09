Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
January Effect: Why Crypto Altcoins Started 2023 With A Bang
All across the brutally beaten crypto market, altcoins are beginning to show their first signs of a potential recovery following a nearly 90% drawdown in most assets. But could the recovery be due to a calendar-based phenomenon called the January effect?. Crypto Altcoins Explode To Start Off The New Year.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Top 5 Ethereum Casino Sites: Online ETH Gambling
Whereas most crypto casinos settle for Ethereum as a cost methodology, there are some that do a greater job of offering leisure to gamers than others. Right here, we check out the 5 finest crypto casinos the place gamers can gamble utilizing Ethereum. mBit Casino (Finest Total) Stake Casino (Finest...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Takes No. 2 Spot In Most Secure Crypto Projects – A Boost For SHIB Price?
In a digitized economy, security is one way to ensure that your digital assets are safe. Shiba Inu was recently examined by security analysis company CertiK. According to a recent tweet, the memecoin ecosystem ranked No. 2 in its Security Leaderboard with a score of 93, only behind Polygon which has a score of 95.
bitcoinist.com
Stake USA Review & Gambling Ratings: Are Stake.us slots legal in the USA?
Stake.us is one of a new breed of social and sweepstake casinos to launch in the US. It offers slots, table games and exclusive Stake Originals that are all completely free to play. This article will be taking a look at the legal situation regarding social casino gameplay, as well...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Streak Strongest In A Year As Crypto Beats Gold And Stocks
The bitcoin market has been decimated by the 2022 bear market. Billions were lost from the collapses of major crypto exchanges last year. However, 2023 seems to bring new investor sentiment as the market improves, at least for crypto. Since the start of this year, the market cap of the...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
bitcoinist.com
Real Estate Investments for as little as $100 and Passive Income: Learn How Metropoly is Disrupting the Industry
Despite the massive potential of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, the market is largely confined to flimsy money-making schemes, sub-par games, and pretentious artwork. It is crowded with trash tokens, which have nothing supporting their value, except for the hype. 2022 opened our eyes to the perils of the trend. As...
bitcoinist.com
Huge Crypto Dump Incoming As FTX Plans To Sell Altcoins Worth $4.6B
Even though the FTX bankruptcy was two months ago, the issue is far from over for the crypto industry. Currently, new FTX CEO John Ray and his team are working to find as many liquid assets as possible to make up for the customer losses. As Bitcoinist reported yesterday, they...
