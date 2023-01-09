Read full article on original website
O.B. moves toward nip ban
At its Tuesday meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board took up potentially banning the sale of plastic nip bottles — bottles of alcohol under 100mL. Select board chair Ryan Ruley said the town has mulled over the potential nip ban for a while, and has been remotivated by Nantucket’s successful enactment of a similar restriction. Nantucket’s new bylaw aimed at reducing litter was approved overwhelmingly by voters at their annual town meeting last year, in a 496-73 vote.
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank solidifies camping ban
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission unanimously solidified the conditional camping ban on its properties during a Monday afternoon meeting, after the second reading of the recommended policy. At a December meeting, the commission voted not to allow camping on its properties during the first reading of the policy,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Flotilla 11-09 will offer boating safety class
Flotilla 11-09, the Vineyard’s U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary group, will offer a boating safety class on Saturday, Jan. 28. The class will take place at West Tisbury’s fire station number two and run from 9 am to 5 pm. The cost of the course, which is limited to 25 people, is $50 and that covers all course material. For additional members from the same family, the course costs an extra $40.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Kim Crocker joins Vineyard Open House
Kim Crocker of Vineyard Haven, a former public health executive who served in multiple positions in Belgium, Haiti, Zimbabwe, and Los Angeles, has joined Vineyard Open House Real Estate as a sales associate, according to a press release. The announcement was made by David Lott, principal broker and owner of the Vineyard Haven brokerage, which is celebrating 10 years in operation this year.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah considers fees for vehicle charging
Aquinnah considered implementing a fee for users of the town’s electric charging stations during a Tuesday afternoon select board meeting. Whether this comes to be or not will depend on what the town finds in its upcoming electricity bills from Eversource. Aquinnah climate and energy committee chair Bill Lake...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS reconsiders feasibility study vote
Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee voted 6-1 to ask for the full $2 million from the Island towns for the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) feasibility study. This request would appear on the towns’ annual spring town meeting warrants. Committee member Skipper Manter, who is also a West Tisbury select board member, was the sole dissenting vote.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Town openings, Native Earth Teaching Farm, Pathways, and Peaked Hill Studio
“Town meetings are to liberty what primary schools are to science; they bring it within the people’s reach, they teach men how to use and how to enjoy it.” –Alex de Tocqueville. This past week, Chilmark select board member Warren Doty announced he will retire at the...
Hilarious Google Reviews of the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
NEW BEDFORD — Winter on the SouthCoast may be cold and dreary, but one of the best parts is the New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge. That's because in the off season — unlike the warmer months — the bridge doesn't open every hour. But because of its advanced age...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dismay over auditorium incursion
A former trustee of the trust that provided funding for the 1970s revamp of the second floor of Tisbury’s town hall into what is now known as the Katharine Cornell Memorial Theater isn’t enthused by the incursion of office spaces into the theater’s auditorium. Stephen Cornell, a relative of theater giant Katharine Cornell, and her godson, said that upon reading a Times article on a change of use for the auditorium, he was moved to write a complaint letter to the select board. That letter is also being published in The Times.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Government needs young people
After four years as your Dukes County commissioner, I have decided to step aside as I prepare to start law school in the fall of 2023. I would be remiss if I ended my time as an elected official without thanking the community that made me feel welcomed and appreciated. Martha’s Vineyard is a special, special home. The care and respect that I felt at places like the Charter School, and in groups such as We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos, helped me gain confidence and find my voice.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown police to accommodate DA office; Officer Immelt to retire
At Monday’s Edgartown select board meeting, Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee announced the retirement of longtime Officer Stephanie Immelt. Immelt has served with the department for 22 years, McNamee said, making her the most senior female officer on the Island. “We’re really sorry to see her go,” he said.
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Home is Crazy Unreal
The late founder of Yankee Candle definitely knew what to do with the fortune he made from selling all those candles. Michael James Kittredge II owned a home that dreams are made of. If there is any amenity that you can think of, this house had them all!. The home...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Boston Globe
Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?
The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Cod Chronicle
Bob And Nancy Gardner: A Curve In The Road
Common wisdom tells us that retirement is not the end of the road, but a curve. If that’s true, the road has just gotten a lot more curvy for Bob and Nancy Gardner of Harwich, as Nancy has just retired from her 26-year career at Cape Cod 5, following Bob’s 2020 retirement after 50 years at Pate’s Restaurant in Chatham.
