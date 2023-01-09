ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112

Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Salt Lake Setback

A 7-point possession in a wild fourth quarter doomed the Cavs against the Utah Jazz despite 46 points from Donovan Mitchell in his return to his former team's city. Carter and Justin weigh in on the loss, including Mitchell's monster performance, Evan Mobley's lockdown defense and more!. Please Note: The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

POWER RANKINGS >> Portland's Road Struggles Lead To Drop In Rankings

The road struggles continued for the Portland Trail Blazers in week 13. With trips to Minnesota, Indiana, and Toronto, Portland finished the week 0-3 dropping each game of the road trip and falling under .500 for the first time this season. Thirteen weeks into the season, the Trail Blazers hold...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

2023 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

State Farm All-Saturday Night brings together the NBA’s biggest stars in a celebration of the skills that make the NBA great. With three action-packed events, it’s always one of the most eagerly anticipated nights on the NBA calendar. Event participants will be announced soon. Please check back. >...
NBA

Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans

On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of their 2022-2023 season schedule against one of their biggest rivals on the road. On Wednesday, the Pacers (23-18), winners of six of their last seven games and eight of 10,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Recap: Thunder at Heat

It seemed as if little was going the Thunder’s way in Miami on the start of a long four-game road trip. Second chances were finding their way into the hands of Heat players. The free throws continued to mount, as Miami made an NBA record 40 without a miss. Yet after a tough first quarter, OKC hung in there, erased an 11-point deficit and made sure this game was played within two possessions for all but 14 seconds of the entire second half.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

