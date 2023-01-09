Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
Enes Kanter Freedom said he could have played for 6 more years in the NBA, and that he's been blackballed from the NBA.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
NBA Fans React To Video Of Eric Bledsoe Dominating In China: "Shows How Good The NBA Is."
Fans had a lot to say about Eric Bledsoe destroying opponents in China.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Steve Kerr React To Warriors' Loss Against The Suns
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Steve Kerr reacted to the Warriors' embarrassing loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Chandler Parsons Reveals How He Signed A $95 Million Deal With Memphis Grizzlies: "Oscar Performances"
Chandler Parsons lived one of the most incredible stories in the NBA when he signed a multi-million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Yardbarker
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
Portland Trail Blazers Players Shockingly Ignored Damian Lillard In The Final Sequence Of Play Against The Orlando Magic
On the final sequence of play in their loss to the Orlando Magic, the Trail Blazers players shockingly ignored Damian Lillard.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
Allen Iverson Explains How Michael Jordan Inspired Him To Become A Basketball Player
Allen Iverson was always inspired by Michael Jordan, and MJ was the one to inspired his game.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Salt Lake Setback
A 7-point possession in a wild fourth quarter doomed the Cavs against the Utah Jazz despite 46 points from Donovan Mitchell in his return to his former team's city. Carter and Justin weigh in on the loss, including Mitchell's monster performance, Evan Mobley's lockdown defense and more!. Please Note: The...
NBA Odds: Magic vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023
The Orlando Magic will look to bounce back after a tough loss as they travel to take on the Western Conference Portland Trail Blazers in the Beaver State. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Magic-Blazers prediction and pick will be revealed. Fresh off of an outing that...
Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Returns to Floor vs. Trail Blazers
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers
Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Portland's Road Struggles Lead To Drop In Rankings
The road struggles continued for the Portland Trail Blazers in week 13. With trips to Minnesota, Indiana, and Toronto, Portland finished the week 0-3 dropping each game of the road trip and falling under .500 for the first time this season. Thirteen weeks into the season, the Trail Blazers hold...
NBA
2023 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
State Farm All-Saturday Night brings together the NBA’s biggest stars in a celebration of the skills that make the NBA great. With three action-packed events, it’s always one of the most eagerly anticipated nights on the NBA calendar. Event participants will be announced soon. Please check back. >...
NBA
Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans
On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks
Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of their 2022-2023 season schedule against one of their biggest rivals on the road. On Wednesday, the Pacers (23-18), winners of six of their last seven games and eight of 10,...
NBA
"A Typical Jazz Night" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Cleveland
It’s rare, but Tuesday night might’ve been the best of both worlds for the Utah Jazz. Not only did they honor former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell in his return to Vivint Arena — and he put on a show — the Jazz were able to overcome their late-game struggles and pick up the 116-114 win in dramatic fashion.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Heat
It seemed as if little was going the Thunder’s way in Miami on the start of a long four-game road trip. Second chances were finding their way into the hands of Heat players. The free throws continued to mount, as Miami made an NBA record 40 without a miss. Yet after a tough first quarter, OKC hung in there, erased an 11-point deficit and made sure this game was played within two possessions for all but 14 seconds of the entire second half.
