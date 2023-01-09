Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO