ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Bloody Knife Found In Home Of Missing Massachusetts Mother

By Jason Hall
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM7yA_0k8edbwA00
Photo: @anawalshe/Instagram

A bloody knife was found in the home shared by a missing Massachusetts woman and her husband currently accused of misleading police in her disappearance, a Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor said in court Monday (January 9) morning via CNN .

The knife was revealed in the Quincy District Court hearing of Brian Walshe , 46, whose wife, Ana , 39, a mother of three, is reported to have last been seen on January 1.

Brian Walshe claimed he last saw his wife on New Year's Day when she took a rideshare vehicle to the airport ahead of a flight to Washington, D.C. for work, prosecutor Lynn Beland said.

Ana Walshe's workplace reported her missing on January 4 after she hadn't showed up for work, according to Beland.

A police investigation revealed that Ana Walshe hadn't ordered a rideshare, didn't arrive to her flight or to Washington, D.C. and her cell phone pinged to the couple's Massachusetts home later in the day that her husband claimed she left the home, Beland told the court.

Brian Walshe's statements to police regarding his actions and movements in the days following his wife's disappearance have also been brought into question.

Beland said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.

A search warrant obtained by police led to blood and a damaged, bloody knife being found in the basement of the couple's home, according to Beland.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” Beland said via CNN .

Brian Walshe's defense attorney said his wife's employer initially reported her disappearance because Walshe had first called them to ask about her whereabouts and claimed he was "incredibly cooperative" with police during multiple interviews and consented to search of his properties.

Brian Walshe is currently being held on a $500,00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at his next hearing on February 9.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Missing mom Ana Walshe’s husband grins at court as blood, $450 in cleaning products found in home

The husband of missing Massachusettes realtor Ana Walshe smiled as he was led into a Massachusetts courthouse Monday, where prosecutors revealed he bought $450 of cleaning materials and that both blood and a knife were found in the family’s basement following Ana’s disappearance, according to NBC Boston. Brian Walshe, 46, flashed a grin at news cameras Monday as police escorted him to Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on charges of misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Ana, a 39-year-old real estate agent and mother of three, disappeared after Brian claimed she took an Uber on New Year’s Day bound...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
The US Sun

Eerie twist in case of missing Madalina Cojocari as mom ‘drove to remote area in mountains’ after daughter vanished

AN eerie new clue has emerged in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari after the girl's mom reportedly drove to a remote area in the mountains after her disappearance. Cojocari, 11, vanished on November 23 from Cornelius, North Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte - where she was living with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.
CORNELIUS, NC
Nik

The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire

This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
The Independent

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Ana Walshe begged mother to visit her one week before disappearance: report

Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe begged her mother to visit from her home country of Serbia a week before the realtor vanished on New Year’s Day, a new report revealed. Milanka Ljubicic, 69, told Fox News Digital that her daughter’s pleas to reunite around the holidays has led her to believe there were “some problems” in Walshe’s life. “She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’” said Ljubicic in a Monday interview from her home in Belgrade, Serbia and later translated to English. “Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.” Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing on Jan. 1...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Ana Walshe – live: Missing mom left note for conman husband and sold off assets days before disappearance

Missing mother Ana Walshe sold off her assets for cash days before her disappearance and left behind an eerie note for her conman husband, it has been revealed. Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.He was arrested on 8 January and charged with hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.A huge search is underway, with investigators finding a...
COHASSET, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Little-Known Story Of Marie Van Brittan Brown, The Black Woman Who Invented The Modern Home Security System

A nurse from Queens, New York, Marie Van Brittan Brown created the first video home security system in 1966, paving the way for the technology we use today. As a nurse living in Queens, Marie Van Brittan Brown was used to working the night shift. And in the 1960s, Brown’s husband, Albert, also worked unusual hours as an electronics technician.
QUEENS, NY
KISS 106

The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Mom of tot missing in California flood: Rescuers should’ve saved him, not me

The anguished mother of a California tot who was swept away in raging floodwaters Monday wishes good Samaritans had saved her boy instead of her, according to a report. The special education teacher was driving her son, Kyle Doan, 5, to kindergarten in an SUV near Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County when relentless rains eventually lifted their vehicle off the road and began to carry it away. The vehicle then hit a tree and began filling with water. The panicked mother managed to exit the car with Kyle but was unable to hold on to him as he was stripped...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
AOL Corp

Woman found dead on shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 is identified

After more than a quarter of a century, authorities have identified the remains of a young woman whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan. On Monday, Michigan State Police announced that 26-year-old Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, of Chicago, accidentally drowned before her unclothed body was discovered on October 27, 1997. Police said the only identifying item on the woman when her body was discovered was a single earring, the only lead police had for years.
CHICAGO, IL
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy