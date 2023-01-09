ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No shortage of motivation for Toledo men's basketball in showdown at Kent State

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mwOf_0k8eda3R00

The motivation fuel tank is overflowing for Toledo.

A trip to Kent State for Tuesday’s Mid-American Conference showdown comes with plenty of incentive for the Rockets, who feel disrespected on multiple fronts.

The Golden Flashes swept UT last season. They were the preseason favorite in 2022-23 despite Toledo being the two-time defending MAC champion. Kent State coach Rob Senderoff’s All-MAC votes last year and his preseason voting this season didn’t go over well with Toledo, which viewed his placement of UT players as a slight.

Oh, and this is the only meeting of the season, so it factors significantly into the MAC title race and tournament seeding.

“It’s a huge game,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “We look at this as a payback game for last year. At our place last year, we were a shell of ourselves. We have to play much better.”

That’s how the Golden Flashes felt a year ago after a Toledo sweep the previous season. In 2021-22, Kent State forced Toledo into two of its worst offensive games all season, as the Rockets scored 59 points and 63 points on a combined 35.0 percent field goal shooting and 34.2 percent from 3-point range.

Tuesday’s game at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center will be another strength-on-strength matchup: Toledo’s offense versus Kent State’s defense.

The Rockets (10-5, 1-1) rank 17th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, eighth in offensive turnover percentage, and 13th in 3-point field goal percentage, according to KenPom. Only four teams score more points per game (86) than Toledo. Through 15 games, UT has scored at least 90 points five times and 100 points three times.

“We have a lot of different weapons and a lot of guys who work on their game,” said senior forward JT Shumate, who ranks 35th with 19.1 points per game. “Our coaches are great with development and getting guys in to shoot before practice and coming back after. It’s just a credit to everyone on our team who works on their game.”

TALE OF THE TAPE

Scoring offense
Toledo : 86.0.
Kent State : 74.7.

Scoring defense
Toledo : 79.8.
Kent State : 61.9.

Field goal percentage
Toledo : 48.9.
Kent State : 44.0.


3-point shooting
Toledo : 38.8.
Kent State: 34.2.

Rebounding margin
Toledo : 0.8.
Kent State : minus-2.5.

Turnover margin
Toledo : 2.5.
Kent State: 5.7.

Kent State (12-3, 2-0) is No. 37 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metrics. The Golden Flashes are seventh in defensive turnover percentage, 39th in 2-point field goal percentage defense, and 70th in 3-point field goal percentage defense.

Guard Malique Jacobs leads the country with 3.2 steals per game, with teammate Sincere Carry No. 39 with 2.1 steals. Kent State is eighth with 10.3 steals per game and 11th with 18.0 turnovers forced.

As if a 10-3 overall record and 2-0 start in MAC play isn’t good enough, Kent State’s losses might be even more impressive — a combined 14 points at No. 1 Houston, at No. 8 Gonzaga, and at No. 22 Charleston. Houston, Gonzaga, and Charleston are a combined 46-5.

In those three losses, the Golden Flashes held nationally ranked teams to 40.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3. They forced 49 turnovers and had 31 steals. Top-ranked Houston was 16 of 50 from the field, 2 of 17 from 3, and turned the ball over 23 times, 17 of which were Kent State steals.

And the offense isn’t bad either.

Carry, the reigning MAC player of the year, averages 17.3 points and 4.8 assists, while sidekick Jacobs averages 12.1 points and 3.1 assists, creating one of the best all-around duos in the country.

Since the 1985-86 season, Kent State is 25-7 at home against Toledo. During the Kowalczyk era, the Golden Flashes are 6-3 at the MAC Center.

“They don’t draw well for fans, but they have a good home record, so it’s a hard place to play,” Kowalczyk said.

Tyler Cochran is a hard player to play against. The 6-foot-2 Toledo guard is a difference-maker on the court, with a physical style that gives him the appearance of a fullback or linebacker. He returned to the lineup last week after a five-week hiatus because of a toe injury, finishing with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting — 4 of 5 from 3 — with seven rebounds and three steals. In UT’s loss to Ball State, he was the only Rocket with a positive plus-minus.

The former Northern Illinois Huskie and Ball State Cardinal has eight steals in five career games against Kent State. Last year, Cochran had 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting against the Golden Flashes.

“He’s worked out his kinks,” Kowalczyk said. “He’s two games in. He’s worked out the jitters. I think he’s played very well.”

To win at Kent State on Tuesday, Cochran and his teammates will need a gear higher than well. The motivation won’t be hard to find.

“It’s going to be a fun one,” Shumate said. “Obviously, it’s a payback game. We owe them.”

