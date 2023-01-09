MPSE Golden Reel nominations: Best Sound Oscar frontrunner ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ reaps 2 bids

All five of our predicted Oscar nominees for Best Sound number among the contenders for the Golden Reel Awards bestowed by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced on Jan. 9. Oscar frontrunner “Top Gun: Maverick” reaped two bids across the six film categories as did two of its closest Oscar rivals, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis.” One of the other two expected Oscar nominees — “”Everything Everywhere All at Once” — outdid them all with three MPSE nominations while the other, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” had to make do with one.

The upcoming Oscars mark the third year for the new Best Sound category, which combines Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. There can be up to six nominees from a film: one production sound mixer, two supervising sound editors and three re-recording mixers. Last year, “Dune” picked up the prize for sound effects and foley here before prevailing at the Oscars. In 2021, “Sound of Metal” still won at the Oscars despite losing all five of its races at the MPSE awards.

In 2020 the war film “1917” won Best Sound Mixing while the auto racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” claimed the Best Sound Editing honor. Over the past decade, the two categories matched a half dozen times: “Inception” (2010), “Hugo” (2011), “Gravity” (2013), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “Dunkirk” (2017) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) claimed both honors.

The Golden Reel Awards winners will be revealed during a ceremony on Feb. 26.

SOUND EFFECTS & FOLEY

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jurassic World: Dominion

Nope

Top Gun: Maverick

DIALOGUE & ADR

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

MUSIC

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

ANIMATION

DC League of Super-Pets

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lightyear

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues

Moonage Daydream

The Territory

FOREIGN LANGUAGE EFFECTS/ FOLEY/ DIALOGUE/ ADR

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

EO

The Quiet Girl

Triangle of Sadness

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?