Massachusetts State

Bloody Knife Found In Home Of Missing Massachusetts Mother

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: @anawalshe/Instagram

A bloody knife was found in the home shared by a missing Massachusetts woman and her husband currently accused of misleading police in her disappearance, a Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor said in court Monday (January 9) morning via CNN .

The knife was revealed in the Quincy District Court hearing of Brian Walshe , 46, whose wife, Ana , 39, a mother of three, is reported to have last been seen on January 1.

Brian Walshe claimed he last saw his wife on New Year's Day when she took a rideshare vehicle to the airport ahead of a flight to Washington, D.C. for work, prosecutor Lynn Beland said.

Ana Walshe's workplace reported her missing on January 4 after she hadn't showed up for work, according to Beland.

A police investigation revealed that Ana Walshe hadn't ordered a rideshare, didn't arrive to her flight or to Washington, D.C. and her cell phone pinged to the couple's Massachusetts home later in the day that her husband claimed she left the home, Beland told the court.

Brian Walshe's statements to police regarding his actions and movements in the days following his wife's disappearance have also been brought into question.

Beland said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.

A search warrant obtained by police led to blood and a damaged, bloody knife being found in the basement of the couple's home, according to Beland.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” Beland said via CNN .

Brian Walshe's defense attorney said his wife's employer initially reported her disappearance because Walshe had first called them to ask about her whereabouts and claimed he was "incredibly cooperative" with police during multiple interviews and consented to search of his properties.

Brian Walshe is currently being held on a $500,00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at his next hearing on February 9.

Related
The Independent

Ana Walshe – live: Missing mom left note for conman husband and sold off assets days before disappearance

Missing mother Ana Walshe sold off her assets for cash days before her disappearance and left behind an eerie note for her conman husband, it has been revealed. Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.He was arrested on 8 January and charged with hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.A huge search is underway, with investigators finding a...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
TheDailyBeast

Close Family Friend Spills on ‘Sociopathic’ Missing Exec’s Husband

The husband of a Massachusetts woman who vanished mysteriously on New Year’s Day so thoroughly alienated his own father with lies and deception that the older man refused to have any further contact with him for the remainder of his life, according to a close family friend.The friend, a longtime pal of Brian Reza Walshe’s dad, neurologist Thomas Moorecraft Walshe III, has known the 47-year-old business consultant and convicted art fraudster since he was a young boy, he told The Daily Beast. The primary details of his allegations are backed up by court records filed three years ago in a...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Ana Walshe gushed about her fraudster husband in letter to judge

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe gushed about her art fraudster husband in a letter to a federal judge last summer — expressing how much “joy” and “comfort” he brought the family just months before he was charged in connection to her disappearance. Walshe shared touching anecdotes about their family life in the letter to a federal judge in June to seek leniency for Brian Walshe, who was on house arrest awaiting sentencing for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay for $80,000, Boston 25 News reported. “During these eight months, our family was able to be together during many of...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger told cops ‘it’s really sad what happened’ to slain Idaho students: report

The man accused of brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death reportedly told cops it was “really sad what happened to” the victims. Bryan Kohberger, 28, made the comment to officers as he was being extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho last week, according to a police source who spoke to People. The source who was involved in the extradition process told the outlet that the murder suspect didn’t speak directly about the students’ murders, but did comment on their tragic fates. “He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more,” the source...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Girl saved from Instagram predator who took her 350 miles from home

Police in Texas rescued a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted from her family’s home and taken 350 miles away by a suspected predator she met on Instagram and taken 350 miles away. Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez credited license plate reader technology with helping his officers track down the accused kidnapper, 24-year-old Christopher Quintanilla. “If it wasn’t for this technology, we would not have had a clue what direction he went in, where he was going, or where he came from,” Ramirez told ABC 13. According to a press release from the police, around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5,...
DEL RIO, TX
New York Post

Parents of 6-year-old boy in Virginia school shooting could be charged: experts

The parents of the 6-year-old Virginia student who allegedly shot his teacher could face charges if authorities find the weapon he used wasn’t properly secured, legal experts say. The first-grade student is accused of blasting teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, on Friday afternoon during a fight at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. On Monday, Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew said the child took the gun from his home and put it in his backpack to bring to school Friday. The gun was legally purchased by the child’s mother, Drew said. Since the child took the weapon from his home, his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
New York Post

‘Idiot with a gun’ shoots two kids, 6 and 9, on DC bus going home from school

Three people — including two elementary school kids on their way home from school — were shot after a gunman unleashed an attack on a Washington DC bus Wednesday. The shooter was aiming for another rider, Chief of Police Robert Contee said at a press conference following the 4 p.m. assault. Instead, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot, and an adult man was shot twice. “An idiot with a gun shot it indiscriminately and shot two children,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Know what you’re doing when you’re six years old? You’re coloring in coloring books, you’re playing dress up with your siblings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Online rumours about Bryan Kohberger attending Idaho murders vigil debunked by new footage

Rampant online speculation that the suspect arrested in the Idaho murders was in attendance at a vigil for the victims has been debunked by newly-emerged footage. In the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest on charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, social media sleuths began scouring video of a 30 November vigil for the slain students to see if the suspect may have been present. The armchair detectives - who have been poring over alleged clues in the case for weeks - seized on a specific clip showing the back of a...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

2nd arrest in case of pitcher's grandson born in woods

A second arrest was made in the case of the daughter of a MLB Hall of Fame pitcher who gave birth in the woods and was accused of misleading New Hampshire police about the newborn's location, authorities said Wednesday.In a police affidavit, the daughter referred to George Theberge as her boyfriend. Other records in the case have been sealed. Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Dec. 26 birth, police in the city of Manchester said. It was not immediately known if Theberge has...
MANCHESTER, NH
Minneapolis, MN
