ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Where Do Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Rank for Toxic Co-workers?

Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

FAA Outage Delays Flights From Sioux Falls & Minneapolis

If traveling by air today make sure to have your airline app with the latest updates as the FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. An outage across the National Airspace System is sending several flights into delay affecting several cities including Sioux Falls and Minneapolis. The Omaha Airport Authority is reporting similar delays. As of 6:15 AM the.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

What Is the MLK Day of Service ‘Pad Party’ All About?

Yes, there really is a party and its goal is to relieve "period poverty" for low-income and homeless women. To that end, for 13 years a small group of women have made this their mission and have been remarkably successful due to tremendous community support. This year in addition to requests for women's personal hygiene and incontinence products, cash donations are being highlighted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol

How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy