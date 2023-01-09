'Come to Ohio': DeWine urges as he starts second term

COLUMBUS — The “unfinished business” Gov. Mike DeWine talked about four years ago is still unfinished, as he pledged Monday during his ceremonial swearing-in ceremony that he'll maintain the trajectory that was just temporarily detoured by the coronavirus pandemic during his first term.

Three days after turning 76, Mr. DeWine held up his right hand below the massive painting depicting Oliver Hazard Perry's War of 1812 victory on Lake Erie in a packed Ohio Statehouse.

“Thank you for giving us the most precious thing that there is in the world, and that is time, time for us to continue to work for you as we tackle our state's unfinished business,” he said in his roughly 30-minute inaugural speech.

As with the official oath that took place 18 hours earlier inside his 200-year-old Cedarville farmhouse, it was a family affair.

The son of Ohio's 70th governor, state Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, administered the oath. First Lady Fran DeWine held the family Bibles on which he placed his left hand, and his children and grandchildren played various roles throughout the ceremony.

A few minutes earlier, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, 55, a likely contender for his boss' job in 2026, also took his second oath on Monday,

Mr. DeWine’s speech sounded like a repackaging of the greatest hits of prior DeWine speeches, just briefly touching on the coronavirus pandemic that dominated two years of his first term and asking the crowd to honor the workers on the front line of that fight. And then he quickly moved on.

Part of his speech sounded like an engraved invitation for others to join Ohioans in what he characterized as “a state on the move.”

“If you want to raise a family, get a good-paying job, and have an amazing quality of life, come to Ohio,” he said. “If you want to start or grow a business in a state with low taxes and reasonable regulation, I say to you, come to Ohio.”

Among Mr. DeWine's first acts on Sunday night were the signings of six executive orders, including one banning the use of “foreign-owned applications, platforms, and websites” like TikTok on state-owned or leased computers and other electronic devices.

The app, owned by a Chinese company, has become a social media phenomenon even as officials have warned that the Chinese government could be collecting information on its millions of users. The order does not ban the app's use on nongovernment devices.

Much of what the governor talked about were things he discussed four years ago, emphasizing, in particular, Ohio's response to mental illness. He has talked about rebuilding a mental health hospital system in Ohio that was dismantled decades ago with the promise of replacing it with a robust community-based system that never truly materialized.

“We are ridding Ohio of the stigma — yes, the stigma — that comes with addiction and mental illness,” Mr. DeWine said. “And we will transform Ohio into the best state in the nation for mental health treatment, the best state in the nation for mental health research, and the best state in the nation for mental health prevention.”

While being unlucky enough to have to deal with a once-in-a-century global pandemic that began nearly three years ago, Mr. DeWine has had the benefit of overseeing a state that has been flush with cash — surplus state tax dollars and a flood of federal coronavirus stimulus.

That has allowed his administration to boost spending on what he has characterized as Ohio's “unfinished business” and to sign into law income tax cuts pushed by fellow Republicans in the General Assembly that he did not initially seek.

The state has a 4.2 percent unemployment rate, above the national 3.5 percent. But Mr. DeWine has presided over some major economic “gets,” including a minimum $20 billion investment by Intel in chip-making facilities just outside the Columbus beltway, that have allowed him to push a narrative of a “state on the move.”

“We need to start telling the world what we have always known — that Ohio is truly the state of opportunity in this whole country,” Mr. DeWine said. “Our economy is surging. Our state budget is on firm footing. Our bond rating is the highest it has been since 1979, and manufacturing is flourishing.”

The “unfinished business” that Mr. DeWine referred to also includes infrastructure development, broadband internet deployment, a continued fight after drug addiction and overdoses, and early childhood programs.

Also among the executive orders he signed upon beginning his second term were those that added “nursing mother” to the state's anti-discrimination policy and to create a new office within his Department of Insurance to focus on ensuring best practices when it comes to providing mental health and addiction insurance benefits.

The speech drew some positive reactions from Democrats.

“Governor DeWine and I share the belief that there is an amazing road ahead for Ohio,” House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D., Upper Arlington) said. “When we focus on the issues people deeply care about, like affordable housing, quality education, job growth, and infrastructure, every Ohioan wins and our future looks bright.

“For Ohio to take that next step forward, we need to cultivate the talents of all Ohioans,” she said. “That means protecting freedoms that will motivate future generations to stay and build a stronger Ohio. We cannot take any of the freedoms they hold dear for granted.”

Taking their oaths separately for second terms in separate ceremonies were Attorney General Dave Yost, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, and Treasurer Robert Sprague, all Republicans.

This was likely the last such oath for Mr. DeWine in a nearly five-decade political career that has also included stints as U.S. senator, congressman, Ohio attorney general, lieutenant governor, state senator, and county prosecutor.

As the Republican begins his second term, he does so against the backdrop of a federal racketeering trial that will soon start in Cincinnati in which his administration will at least play a peripheral part. Former House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, faces trial for his alleged role in a $61 million bribery scheme that had at its heart passage of a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear power plants.

He signed that bill into law. His administration advocated for its passage, and he appointed the now former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that utility giant FirstEnergy claims it bribed to the tune hazard of $4 million.

Mr. DeWine has not been subpoenaed and said on Friday that he does not expect to be.