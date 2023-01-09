ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer

Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024

It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
tvinsider.com

‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
digitalspy.com

SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed

SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Collider

'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off

Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
People

Ben Masters, Star of NBC Soap Opera Passions, Dead at 75: Report

Ben Masters' final role was Julian Crane on the NBC soap opera from 1999 to 2008 Ben Masters, who starred as Julian Crane on Passions, has died. He was 75. Masters appeared on the NBC soap opera from 1999 to 2008, where he portrayed the son of multi-billionaire business tycoon Alistair Crane and the heir apparent to the Crane empire. Masters died Wednesday at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The actor had dementia for several years and died due to...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role

Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
The Hollywood Reporter

Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

