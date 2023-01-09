Read full article on original website
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & Jonah Hill Star In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Trailer
Jonah Hill faces off against potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in hilariously awkward 'You People' trailer
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
tvinsider.com
‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.
'Yellowstone' Actor Cole Hauser to Star in New Western Film, 'Dead Man's Hand'
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is adding to his Western repertoire by starring in an upcoming Western film, Dead Man's Hand. Led by Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and directed by Brian Skiba, the film will follow the story of a gunfighter named Reno (Kilmer) who stepped away from the gunfighter life after marrying his wife, Vegas.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Cole Hauser Is Like Beyond the Show
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser plays one of the show’s most popular characters. Who can’t get enough of tough guy Rip Wheeler, right-hand man to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and longtime love (and now husband) of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton?. In the wildly popular neo-western drama series...
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
Ben Masters, Star of NBC Soap Opera Passions, Dead at 75: Report
Ben Masters' final role was Julian Crane on the NBC soap opera from 1999 to 2008 Ben Masters, who starred as Julian Crane on Passions, has died. He was 75. Masters appeared on the NBC soap opera from 1999 to 2008, where he portrayed the son of multi-billionaire business tycoon Alistair Crane and the heir apparent to the Crane empire. Masters died Wednesday at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The actor had dementia for several years and died due to...
Popculture
Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role
Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ to Capture the ‘Magic’ of Maggie and Negan’s First Visit to New York
The executive producers behind the new “The Walking Dead” spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Scott M. Gimple and Eli Jorné say surviving in New York will bring unique challenges to the veteran walker fighters Maggie and Negan. AMC is giving viewers an all-new...
Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
