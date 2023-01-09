Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Man sentenced to prison for 2020 Clifton Forge murder
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty of first-degree murder for a killing in 2020 in Clifton Forge has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in Alleghany County Circuit Court to life in prison, but the sentence will be suspended after he serves 35 years for the killing of William Brandon Wright, 41.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County murder trial to continue Thursday
Testimony was heard today at Appomattox County Circuit Court in the opening day of the jury trial for Enrico Andre Moss, who is charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose, aged 45. The case will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
WSET
String of thefts leads Giles County deputies to the arrest of suspect
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A series of thefts between July and October in 2022 sparked an investigation that ended with the arrest of a subject, the Giles County Sheriff's Office said. "Numerous reports of larcenies from vehicles in and around the town of Pembroke" as well as a...
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WSET
Bedford Police searching for suspect wanted on felony charges
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect. William "Hank" Carr is currently wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in several jurisdictions. If anyone has any information about this suspect or where he might be, contact Detective...
Sheriff: Man confesses to break-in at Marion Middle School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Marion Middle School on Jan. 5, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Micheal Paul Dalton, 45, was arrested and charged after the incident. After reviving security footage, School Resource Officers were […]
WSLS
Bedford County man seeking change after incident with neighbor’s gun range
EVINGTON, Va. – A Bedford County man is hoping for a new ordinance after he says a bullet nearly hit his home from a backyard gun range. Grant Winman wants the Bedford County Board of Supervisors to create an ordinance about the use of firearms near homes. Winman says...
‘Ringleader’ of Lynchburg cocaine trafficking ring sentenced to 27.5 years in prison
A North Carolina man who led a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater central Virginia region has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in federal prison.
Man arrested after choking wife to near uncounsiousness
PENCE SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County man faces a number of charges following a domestic altercation which took place last week. Trooper First Class J.C. Woods Jr. of the West Virginia State Police Department reports that on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Woods and Trooper Ware were informed of a domestic altercation by Greenbrier County Deputies which took place at 117 Elinor Drive in Pence Springs, West Virginia.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday. Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north...
One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
wfxrtv.com
90-year-old man dies after crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved a 90-year-old man on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators report around 3:34 p.m. a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the center line and hit a Ford. Troopers say the driver of the Ford was 90-year-old Garnie East.
pmg-va.com
Police bust paving scammers
HILLSVILLE — Police recently foiled a scheme involving two scammers that have been targeting citizens over the past year, claiming to be professional driveway sealers. According to a report from the Hillsville Police Department, investigators were able to track down and apprehend the suspects with the help of several concerned citizens.
WSLS
Vehicle fire on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 through Montgomery County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 118. As of 6:47 p.m., the south center lane, right...
pmg-va.com
Hillsville man charged with animal cruelty
HILLSVILLE — A Hillsville man is scheduled to appear in court this week after the Twin County Humane Society received an anonymous tip to investigate a dog’s safety at his residence. Humane Society Board Member Sarah Griggs explained that the situation transpired as a result of the organization...
WSLS
19-year-old man dead after crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old man dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd.
wfmynews2.com
Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
WSET
No injuries in accidental house fire on Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames at the intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and...
Comments / 0