Read full article on original website
Related
Colchester Sun
Former Essex Junction resident to run Boston Marathon to raise $20,000 for U.S. service members
ESSEX JUNCTION — Former Essex Junction resident Paige Khosla is joining Team United Service Organization for the 2023 Boston Marathon with three other team members. As a team member of USO, Khosla has an “aggressive fundraising goal” of $20,000. The money raised will go directly to the United Service Organization to fund programming and resources for U.S. service members, according to her donation page.
Colchester Sun
Essex Town begins work on Town Plan 2024, asks for community feedback
ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex has been gathering community member’s perspectives on what the future of Essex should look like for the 2024 Town Plan. Town board and committee members have been attending neighborhood meetings since Jan. 4 to engage with community members on what their vision is.
Colchester Sun
Marie Daneau of Girl Scout Troop 61845 named Volunteer of the Month
ESSEX JUNCTION — When it comes to giving girls an opportunity to be strong, use their voices and make the world a better place, you couldn’t ask for a better mentor than Marie Daneau, leader of Girl Scout Troop 61845. She has been named Volunteer of the Month for January by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving Girl Scouts across Vermont and New Hampshire.
Comments / 0