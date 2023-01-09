ESSEX JUNCTION — When it comes to giving girls an opportunity to be strong, use their voices and make the world a better place, you couldn’t ask for a better mentor than Marie Daneau, leader of Girl Scout Troop 61845. She has been named Volunteer of the Month for January by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving Girl Scouts across Vermont and New Hampshire.

