Cult mom Lori Vallow submits 'alibi' claiming she was somewhere else when kids died
Vallow is facing the lethal injection in the murders of her two children, JJ and Tylee, who vanished in 2019. Police and prosecutors say the children were murdered in their uncle's apartment.
Father of Idaho murder victim says Kohberger was 'overwhelmed' in court
MOSCOW, Idaho — The father of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November spoke out Friday morning, following suspect Bryan Kohberger's first appearance in court. Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee, said in an interview with NBC's TODAY Show on Friday morning that it was...
Heartbreaking video of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves was taken three months before her murder
A HEARTBREAKING video of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves taken just months before she was killed has surfaced. The bodycam footage taken by Moscow Police responding to a noise complaint shows the killed girl's adorable dog walking around the house of horrors where it was abandoned by alleged killer Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received DoorDash delivery just moments before murder
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery just moments before she and her three friends were murdered, according to a newly-released police affidavit.
Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho. "He complied...
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
“There’s Someone Here” Chilling New Idaho Murder Details Released
After weeks of waiting for answers and further explanations surrounding the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, a newly released affidavit gives details into the investigation that has lead law enforcement to Bryan Kohberger. Just a week ago, the development of seeing an arrest shook the nation, many believing that Moscow,...
Bizarre Behavior: University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Told Police 'It’s Really Sad What Happened' To His Alleged Victims
The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students late last year reportedly told police it is “really sad what happened” to the victims as he was being extradited back to Idaho, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a chilling development to come less than two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the 28-year-old suspect reportedly displayed bizarre behavior during his extradition process.According to one source involved in Kohberger’s extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho, Kohberger “was narrating to himself” during the process and...
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says
The suspect arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students had no connection with the victims, a lawyer for one of the grieving families has said. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday. Following the attack that rocked the college town of Moscow, Mr Kohberger, 28, finished his semester at WSU. Weeks later, he reportedly travelled with his father from his apartment in Pullman,...
Bryan Kohberger may have returned to Idaho murders scene hours after killings, arrest affidavit reveals
Suspect Bryan Kohberger may have returned to the scene of the Idaho murders hours after the four student victims were slain, an arrest affidavit reveals.Authorities state in the affidavit that network data shows that the movements of Mr Kohberger’s cellphone were consistent with the white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime on 13 November.The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at their King Road rental house opposite the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow on 13 November.Police state in the affidavit that they believe that the students...
Idaho murder victim’s mom pens touching tribute as siblings return to university after Bryan Kohberger arrest
The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November has penned a touching post in tribute to her son. Ethan Chapin’s mother Stacy Wells Chapin remembered her son as a loving and carefree young man who touched countless lives before he was brutally murdered on 13 November. Chapin’s girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were also killed in the attack. The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI handled the criminal investigation that ultimately led to the Pennsylvania arrest of Washington State University criminal justice PhD student...
Alleged Idaho college killer was nabbed thanks to genealogy website
Following the arrest of a Washington State University graduate student in relation to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, police have shared that the arrest was made possible thanks to a genealogy website.
Police Say They Will Try to Accommodate Idaho Murder Suspect’s Vegan Diet
Following the arrival of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to the Latah County jail, authorities reveal they will try to accommodate the 28-year-old’s vegan diet while he’s in custody. While speaking to NewsNation, the Latah County Sheriff revealed that the jail is currently trying to accommodate the Idaho...
