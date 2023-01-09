ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho. "He complied...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
RadarOnline

Bizarre Behavior: University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Told Police 'It’s Really Sad What Happened' To His Alleged Victims

The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students late last year reportedly told police it is “really sad what happened” to the victims as he was being extradited back to Idaho, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a chilling development to come less than two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the 28-year-old suspect reportedly displayed bizarre behavior during his extradition process.According to one source involved in Kohberger’s extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho, Kohberger “was narrating to himself” during the process and...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had ‘no connection’ to victims, family lawyer says

The suspect arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students had no connection with the victims, a lawyer for one of the grieving families has said. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle did not appear to have personally met Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice PhD student Bryan Kohberger prior to their 13 November slayings, the Goncalves family lawyer told Insider on Monday. Following the attack that rocked the college town of Moscow, Mr Kohberger, 28, finished his semester at WSU. Weeks later, he reportedly travelled with his father from his apartment in Pullman,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger may have returned to Idaho murders scene hours after killings, arrest affidavit reveals

Suspect Bryan Kohberger may have returned to the scene of the Idaho murders hours after the four student victims were slain, an arrest affidavit reveals.Authorities state in the affidavit that network data shows that the movements of Mr Kohberger’s cellphone were consistent with the white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime on 13 November.The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at their King Road rental house opposite the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow on 13 November.Police state in the affidavit that they believe that the students...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s mom pens touching tribute as siblings return to university after Bryan Kohberger arrest

The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November has penned a touching post in tribute to her son. Ethan Chapin’s mother Stacy Wells Chapin remembered her son as a loving and carefree young man who touched countless lives before he was brutally murdered on 13 November. Chapin’s girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were also killed in the attack. The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI handled the criminal investigation that ultimately led to the Pennsylvania arrest of Washington State University criminal justice PhD student...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy