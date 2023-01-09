ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

newsnationnow.com

An old school gets new life as an apartment complex

(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
HOMESTEAD, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet Of The Week: Ryder

Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he was very shy, fearful and spent most of his time hiding. He is still learning to be comfortable around new people, but thanks to our staff and volunteers’ continued dedication, he has been making great progress! Ryder is an incredibly intelligent boy who loves to play with teaser toys – which is a great way to build a bond with him!
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Two-Bedroom Condo Could Be Your Ticket to Ownership in Oakmont

At a time when mortgage interest rates are high, and inventory is low, a low-maintenance condominium at a reasonable price in a charming, walkable community has all the right ingredients for a hot property. Located at 416 Isabella St., The Towers in Oakmont was built in 1967 as a five-story...
OAKMONT, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: Jan. 12-18

The World at Our Feet. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Feb. 10. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com. Pittsburgh CLO pays tribute to the Queen of Country with a new production at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. Here You Come Again celebrates the songs of Dolly Parton with a “touching and rollickingly funny” musical about a man quarantining in his parents’ Texas attic after a breakup. Written by award-winning writer and Broadway actor Bruce Vilanch, and starring Tricia Paoluccio as Parton, the show promises to be a rhinestone-studded extravaganza. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 29. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25-50.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 Pittsburgh-area parks for cross-country skiing

If you are looking for a sport to make winter more fun (without having to travel far) cross-country skiing may be for you. Here are five parks in Western Pennsylvania that are perfect for skiing fanatics who don’t want to risk a broken bone. (Check the website for times, which vary widely.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

