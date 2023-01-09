Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
newsnationnow.com
An old school gets new life as an apartment complex
(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
Luxury apartment project planned in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — The area of 21st and Smallman in Pittsburgh’s Strip District could soon undergo some big changes, with yet another luxury apartment project planned for the booming neighborhood. “I think that this area is really good for young professionals because there’s a lot of apartment buildings where...
nextpittsburgh.com
8 major development projects to watch in 2023
Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet Of The Week: Ryder
Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he was very shy, fearful and spent most of his time hiding. He is still learning to be comfortable around new people, but thanks to our staff and volunteers’ continued dedication, he has been making great progress! Ryder is an incredibly intelligent boy who loves to play with teaser toys – which is a great way to build a bond with him!
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
wtae.com
Meet the woman working to make Pittsburgh's coldest days a little warmer
Suzanne Volpe, from Penn Hills, calls herself a “scarf bombardier.”. She "bombs" neighborhoods on cold days with instant warmth and lasting love. Before she can “bomb” a neighborhood with scarves, she has to make them. “It's fun, almost as much fun as putting them out,” she said....
Proposed Strip District development includes nearly 300 apartments, dozens of townhouses
A proposed development could bring 288 apartments and dozens of townhouses to Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The Brickworks Residential Development would include eight buildings on a 3.45-acre lot at 2121 Smallman St., according to plans presented Tuesday to the city’s Planning Commission. The plans call for two, six-story apartment...
Parents press Hopewell Area School District after mice, mold found inside walls of elementary school
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Last month, Hopewell Area Elementary School in Beaver County announced they were going virtual after more than 100 kids were out sick. Then, parents said an unpleasant odor and a rodent infestation was making kids sick after work was being done to open a wall at the school.
Local streets flooded with police signs; organizers hope to print more
It’s hard not to notice the blue police signs sprouting up through Brackenridge, Tarentum and Harrison. More than 1,000 in all, the signs are popping up in yards, parks and along streets in the week since the fatal shooting of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. “What impresses me is...
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
nextpittsburgh.com
On tap: Dry January inspires Two Frays and other Pittsburgh brewery news
The start of the new year means Dry January for some. And local breweries are catering both to those making the pledge — and those who aren’t. Here’s the latest in brewery news. The Open Road shop in Allentown has a remarkable selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine...
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Two-Bedroom Condo Could Be Your Ticket to Ownership in Oakmont
At a time when mortgage interest rates are high, and inventory is low, a low-maintenance condominium at a reasonable price in a charming, walkable community has all the right ingredients for a hot property. Located at 416 Isabella St., The Towers in Oakmont was built in 1967 as a five-story...
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Jan. 12-18
The World at Our Feet. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Feb. 10. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com. Pittsburgh CLO pays tribute to the Queen of Country with a new production at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. Here You Come Again celebrates the songs of Dolly Parton with a “touching and rollickingly funny” musical about a man quarantining in his parents’ Texas attic after a breakup. Written by award-winning writer and Broadway actor Bruce Vilanch, and starring Tricia Paoluccio as Parton, the show promises to be a rhinestone-studded extravaganza. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 29. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25-50.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 Pittsburgh-area parks for cross-country skiing
If you are looking for a sport to make winter more fun (without having to travel far) cross-country skiing may be for you. Here are five parks in Western Pennsylvania that are perfect for skiing fanatics who don’t want to risk a broken bone. (Check the website for times, which vary widely.)
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Comments / 2