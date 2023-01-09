ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

4-Star 2024 Forward Brody Kozlowski Talks BYU Offer

The 2024 recruiting class is shaping up to be an important one for BYU with several high-end local prospects. One of those is Corner Canyon HS forward Brody Kozlowski, who received a scholarship offer from BYU on Tuesday. “BYU has been great about recruiting me and communicating over the last...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Three Things To Watch During BYU Vs. No. 8 Gonzaga

PROVO, Utah – BYU will look to pull off an upset against No. 8 Gonzaga tonight at the Marriott Center. It’s always a big game when these two teams square off in West Coast Conference play. BYU has been an up-and-down team this season. The good news for...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Junior College Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Signs With BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football announced the signing of junior college quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback from Riverside City College, will join the BYU program for the 2023 season. Jake Retzlaff had a record-setting year at Riverside City College. During his one season at RCC, Retzlaff...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Craig Smith Recalls Buying Lunch For John Wooden Ahead Of Utah’s Trip To No. 7 UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY – Runnin’ Utes head coach Craig Smith once spent an entire day with legendary UCLA head coach John Wooden, buying him lunch for his wisdom. Ahead of Utah basketball’s trip to No. 7 UCLA, Smith recalled his time with Wooden and how it cemented his “why” for coaching, while also feeding his passion for all things history and basketball.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Will The BYU/Gonzaga Basketball Rivalry Continue?

PROVO, Utah – Will Thursday night’s BYU/Gonzaga men’s basketball clash be the last time the Cougars host the Zags in the Marriott Center?. Since BYU’s invitation to the Big 12 Conference, the two programs have expressed interest in putting together home-and-homes in the future. But in the world of conference realignment, things can change quickly. After all, there have been reports that Gonzaga could end up in the Big 12 with BYU. So anything is on the table.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Women’s Basketball Growing Brand With Community Outreach

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball is in the process of growing their brand to match their recent successes and have announced a new community outreach program to help in the matter. As the flagship university in the state of Utah, the University of Utah as well as its athletic department have prided themselves for a long time on their strong presence in the community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Coach Jay Hill Won’t Stop Working — Even At Disneyland

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s new defensive coordinator Jay Hill is relentless. When he was an assistant coach at the University of Utah, he was tabbed as one of the best recruiters in the Pac-12. During his time as a head coach at Weber State, he led the Wildcats to heights they had never experienced. Taking them to four consecutive Big Sky Championships and a Final Four appearance in the FCS Semifinals in 2019.
PROVO, UT
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor

OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
UTAH STATE
95 Rock KKNN

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE

