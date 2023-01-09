Read full article on original website
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
vanquishthefoe.com
4-Star 2024 Forward Brody Kozlowski Talks BYU Offer
The 2024 recruiting class is shaping up to be an important one for BYU with several high-end local prospects. One of those is Corner Canyon HS forward Brody Kozlowski, who received a scholarship offer from BYU on Tuesday. “BYU has been great about recruiting me and communicating over the last...
KUTV
Arizona State women's basketball won't play Utah, Colorado due to multiple player injuries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah women’s basketball team picked up another win without setting foot on the court for a game not scheduled to happen for two more days. Utah officials announced Wednesday their Friday game against Arizona State would not be played because...
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch During BYU Vs. No. 8 Gonzaga
PROVO, Utah – BYU will look to pull off an upset against No. 8 Gonzaga tonight at the Marriott Center. It’s always a big game when these two teams square off in West Coast Conference play. BYU has been an up-and-down team this season. The good news for...
kslsports.com
Junior College Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Signs With BYU Football
PROVO, Utah – BYU football announced the signing of junior college quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback from Riverside City College, will join the BYU program for the 2023 season. Jake Retzlaff had a record-setting year at Riverside City College. During his one season at RCC, Retzlaff...
kslsports.com
Craig Smith Recalls Buying Lunch For John Wooden Ahead Of Utah’s Trip To No. 7 UCLA
SALT LAKE CITY – Runnin’ Utes head coach Craig Smith once spent an entire day with legendary UCLA head coach John Wooden, buying him lunch for his wisdom. Ahead of Utah basketball’s trip to No. 7 UCLA, Smith recalled his time with Wooden and how it cemented his “why” for coaching, while also feeding his passion for all things history and basketball.
kslsports.com
Will The BYU/Gonzaga Basketball Rivalry Continue?
PROVO, Utah – Will Thursday night’s BYU/Gonzaga men’s basketball clash be the last time the Cougars host the Zags in the Marriott Center?. Since BYU’s invitation to the Big 12 Conference, the two programs have expressed interest in putting together home-and-homes in the future. But in the world of conference realignment, things can change quickly. After all, there have been reports that Gonzaga could end up in the Big 12 with BYU. So anything is on the table.
Raucous teenage fans disrupt gymnastics meet at University of Utah
Thousands of fans packed the stands as the sixth-ranked Red Rocks gymnastics team beat LSU. However, the main story wasn't their big win, but the behavior of dozens of teenage boys.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Growing Brand With Community Outreach
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball is in the process of growing their brand to match their recent successes and have announced a new community outreach program to help in the matter. As the flagship university in the state of Utah, the University of Utah as well as its athletic department have prided themselves for a long time on their strong presence in the community.
kslsports.com
BYU Coach Jay Hill Won’t Stop Working — Even At Disneyland
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s new defensive coordinator Jay Hill is relentless. When he was an assistant coach at the University of Utah, he was tabbed as one of the best recruiters in the Pac-12. During his time as a head coach at Weber State, he led the Wildcats to heights they had never experienced. Taking them to four consecutive Big Sky Championships and a Final Four appearance in the FCS Semifinals in 2019.
Where did Utah land in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings of the season?
The Utes, who won their second straight second Pac-12 championship and played again in the Rose Bowl, ended the year ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press final Top 25 poll.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
KSLTV
2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor
OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
University of Utah's engineering college just received its largest gift ever
The University of Utah announced a historic $50 million gift to the College of Engineering from the John and Marcia Price Family Foundation. The gift is the largest in the college’s history and one of the biggest for the university.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
ksl.com
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor Retailer is officially back in Utah after a whirlwind few years of moving to and then out of Colorado. Crews are putting the finishing touches together within the Salt Palace Convention Center to prepare for the massive Outdoor Retailer Snow trade show, which is projected to bring in 10,000 to 12,000 attendees between its opening events Monday and when it wraps up on Thursday.
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
