So, you’d rather have armadillos shampoo your hair with stale beer, using their spikey little feet, than listen to country music?. What would the cast of “Honky Tonk Angels,” the jukebox musical that City Repertory Theater will stage Jan. 13-21 at its Palm Coast venue, say if someone proffered a similar hypothetical? What would the cast say if someone told them “I don’t like country music, so why should I come to this show?”

PALM COAST, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO