Flagler County, FL

flaglerlive.com

Moms for Liberty Want ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ Law Expanded to Cover K-8

The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law,...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

UF Faculty Leader: DeSantis Directive Sends ‘Chilling Message’

A University of Florida faculty leader pushed back last week against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate,...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 12, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

FEMA’s Flagler Disaster Recovery Center Closes on Jan. 31

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will close the Disaster Recovery Center it has been operating at the Flagler County Fairgrounds at the end of business on January 31 (Tuesday). The deadline for residents to submit disaster assistance applications for Hurricane Ian is January 12, while the deadline for Hurricane...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Taking the Edge Off, ‘Honky Tonk Angels’ Countrify City Repertory Theatre

So, you’d rather have armadillos shampoo your hair with stale beer, using their spikey little feet, than listen to country music?. What would the cast of “Honky Tonk Angels,” the jukebox musical that City Repertory Theater will stage Jan. 13-21 at its Palm Coast venue, say if someone proffered a similar hypothetical? What would the cast say if someone told them “I don’t like country music, so why should I come to this show?”
PALM COAST, FL

