Moms for Liberty Want ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ Law Expanded to Cover K-8
The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law,...
Surveillance Recordings of Faculty Called ‘Poison’ In Challenge to Florida’s Restrictive Education Law
A witness for plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of a 2021 state education law criticized part of the measure that allows college and university students to record professors’ lectures, as a trial continued Tuesday in federal court in Tallahassee. Under the controversial law, recordings can be made for students’ “own...
UF Faculty Leader: DeSantis Directive Sends ‘Chilling Message’
A University of Florida faculty leader pushed back last week against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate,...
Palm Coast Surveys Cost of Dredging Saltwater Canals, But Who Will Pay Is Big Question
Palm Coast has never dredged its 26 miles of saltwater canals. Last year the city council agreed that it’s now a necessity: the canals are getting silted up, hampering boating. It’ll be one of the more massive public works projects in the city’s history. It’s going to be expensive–likely...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 12, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
In ‘Extremely Rare’ Event, Killer Whale Beaches and Dies in Surf Near Hammock Dunes Club
A killer whale was found beached at dawn this morning in the surf opposite Hammock Dunes Club. The young female orca was dead, but a NOAA officials confirmed that the whale may have been alive when it was initially spotted. A visitor walking along the beach at 6:30 this morning...
One Term In, Flagler Beach Commissioner Ken Bryan Decides to Pull Out of Re-Election Run After All
Ken Bryan, a one term Flagler Beach city commissioner and currently the chairman of the panel, has decided not to seek re-election after all. Bryan announced his decision in a Facebook post this morning. “There comes a time when one must pass the baton and move on to their next...
Flagler County Approves Latest ‘Band-Aid’ in $14 Million-Worth of Emergency Dune Repairs
Weeks after approving $5 million in emergency spending for sand-dumping along its critically eroded shore, the Flagler County Commission today approved an additional $3.6 million, with the possibility of yet another $3.8 million ahead, for a total of $12.4 million in emergency-sand projects so far. The county expects a total...
FEMA’s Flagler Disaster Recovery Center Closes on Jan. 31
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will close the Disaster Recovery Center it has been operating at the Flagler County Fairgrounds at the end of business on January 31 (Tuesday). The deadline for residents to submit disaster assistance applications for Hurricane Ian is January 12, while the deadline for Hurricane...
Palm Coast Residents Recycle 167 Christmas Trees at City’s Annual Event
During this year’s Christmas Tree Recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas Trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper – which is more than double last year’s totals. Stats like these prove the Tree Recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is...
Taking the Edge Off, ‘Honky Tonk Angels’ Countrify City Repertory Theatre
So, you’d rather have armadillos shampoo your hair with stale beer, using their spikey little feet, than listen to country music?. What would the cast of “Honky Tonk Angels,” the jukebox musical that City Repertory Theater will stage Jan. 13-21 at its Palm Coast venue, say if someone proffered a similar hypothetical? What would the cast say if someone told them “I don’t like country music, so why should I come to this show?”
As Green Lion Closes and Loopers Winds Up, Food Trucks Will Fill Cravings’ Gap
The Green Lion Café’s five-and-half-year tenure at Palm Harbor Golf Club ends Sunday, with a new restaurant and bar known as Loopers taking over. But it’ll take a few weeks for Loopers to work its way up to its full menu. Until then, the city-owned grounds will...
