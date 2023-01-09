ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SCAG: 34% increase in human trafficking victims reported across SC

By Tim Renaud, Sophie Brams
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWgxW_0k8eZ1eV00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – One Lowcountry county is in the top five for reported human trafficking cases, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The attorney general’s office on Monday released the 2022 Human Trafficking report for South Carolina which details how many cases are reported to the national human trafficking hotline, the top counties in which those crimes are reported, and how the state is working to respond to human trafficking.

Wilson, who chairs the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, said the state saw a roughly 34% increase in the number of victims reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH), but a 128% increase in the use of the hotline itself.

According to the report, there were 124 human trafficking cases — including both sex and labor trafficking — reported across the state last year with 277 likely victims.

The data also highlighted a significant increase in the number of reported labor trafficking cases which is described by the NHTH as “a form of modern-day slavery in which individuals perform labor or services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion.”

ALSO ON WJBF: DHEC urges residents to monitor COVID-19 community levels, follow masking recommendations amid surge

In 2022, there was a 450% increase in victims of labor trafficking from 24 in 2021 to 132 in 2022, 44% of whom identified themselves as Latinx.

“This is the first time since the data has been recorded that reports of labor trafficking victims were higher than sex trafficking victims,” Wilson said. “

A slight uptick of reported sex trafficking victims was also found in the data from 84 in 2021 to 117 in 2022, a roughly 2.5% increase.

Based on court data, 10 people were charged with human trafficking in state courts last year. Overall, 32 charges were closed in state courts and there are currently 34 human trafficking cases pending in S.C. state courts.

In addition, Wilson released the top five counties in which human trafficking cases were reported most in 2022, including one Lowcountry county:

  1. Greenville
  2. Charleston
  3. Richland
  4. Horry
  5. Spartanburg

Wilson noted that the state’s efforts to expand human trafficking awareness and education have likely contributed to the uptick in the number of reported cases and the county rankings do not necessarily reflect the amount of activity.

ALSO ON WJBF: New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall

You can report an incident or seek victim services by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. AG Wilson’s office said the hotline is confidential and open 24/7.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina lawmakers could end state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers could consider legislation to repeal the state's certificate of need requirement. While S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. However, according to the South Carolina Policy Council, it would not apply to nursing homes or the Medical University of South Carolina. CONs emerged at the state level after a 1974 law allowed the federal government to withhold funds...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids. Sharon Ramsey says without assistance her 18-year-old daughter, Emily, can’t hear much. “She wouldn’t hear the leaves on the trees or rain,” Sharon Ramsey said. “That was one of...
WBTW News13

Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
HOPKINS, SC
WJBF

Former SC gubernatorial hopeful leaving Democratic party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic party saying it “no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear.” McLeod campaigned to become the Democratic nominee for governor during the 2022 election, but ultimately lost the nomination for former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham. The state […]
GEORGIA STATE
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
kentuckytoday.com

Most abortions illegal in 14 states after Idaho, South Carolina rulings

BOISE, Idaho (BP) – Most abortions are banned in 14 states as the overturning of Roe v. Wade continues to impact state laws protecting life in the nation. In the latest pro-life ruling, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected a challenge from Planned Parenthood and ruled on Jan. 5 that the state constitution includes no implicit abortion protections. In the 3-2 ruling, the court upheld the constitutionality of three state laws restricting abortion.
IDAHO STATE
WJBF

18-wheeler crash closes one lane of I-20 in South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Traffic heading into South Carolina on I-20 is backed up due to a lane being closed. NewsChannel 6 has learned that a tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road into a ditch. The eastbound right lane is closed as crews work to remove the truck. Traffic is slow beginning […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy