Massachusetts State

Bloody Knife Found In Home Of Missing Massachusetts Mother

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: @anawalshe/Instagram

A bloody knife was found in the home shared by a missing Massachusetts woman and her husband currently accused of misleading police in her disappearance, a Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor said in court Monday (January 9) morning via CNN .

The knife was revealed in the Quincy District Court hearing of Brian Walshe , 46, whose wife, Ana , 39, a mother of three, is reported to have last been seen on January 1.

Brian Walshe claimed he last saw his wife on New Year's Day when she took a rideshare vehicle to the airport ahead of a flight to Washington, D.C. for work, prosecutor Lynn Beland said.

Ana Walshe's workplace reported her missing on January 4 after she hadn't showed up for work, according to Beland.

A police investigation revealed that Ana Walshe hadn't ordered a rideshare, didn't arrive to her flight or to Washington, D.C. and her cell phone pinged to the couple's Massachusetts home later in the day that her husband claimed she left the home, Beland told the court.

Brian Walshe's statements to police regarding his actions and movements in the days following his wife's disappearance have also been brought into question.

Beland said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.

A search warrant obtained by police led to blood and a damaged, bloody knife being found in the basement of the couple's home, according to Beland.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” Beland said via CNN .

Brian Walshe's defense attorney said his wife's employer initially reported her disappearance because Walshe had first called them to ask about her whereabouts and claimed he was "incredibly cooperative" with police during multiple interviews and consented to search of his properties.

Brian Walshe is currently being held on a $500,00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at his next hearing on February 9.

Los Angeles, CA
