FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
CoinDesk
CFTC Calls for Default Judgment Against Ooki DAO in Ongoing Lawsuit
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is asking a federal judge to rule that a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) violated federal commodities laws after it failed to respond to an ongoing lawsuit.
CoinDesk
DCG Responds as Gemini Accuses Company of Fraud
Crypto 2023 – like Crypto 2022, but angrier. This week, Gemini co-CEO Cameron Winklevoss accused Genesis, DCG and DCG CEO Barry Silbert of fraud in a major escalation of their fight over frozen funds. Silbert and DCG, CoinDesk's parent, responded with their own letter and Q&A arguing that Genesis and DCG are fundamentally different entities. NLW covers the war of words and the community's response to it.
CoinDesk
FTX Has Recovered 'Over $5B' in Assets, Bankruptcy Attorney Says
Crypto exchange FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in different assets, not including another $425 million in crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, a bankruptcy attorney said during a hearing Wednesday.
CoinDesk
The SEC and DOJ Are Reportedly Investigating DCG
On today's episode, NLW catches up on:. Why bitcoin's price went up firmly above $17,000. The latest Binance concerns. Reports the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department are investigating DCG's internal...
CoinDesk
The Fed’s Interest Rate Message Is Clear: Get to 5% and Keep It There
On today's episode, NLW looks at the latest communiques from Federal Reserve officials, including comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, as well as a speech on Tuesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The message is "higher for longer" even if the markets don't agree.
CoinDesk
Cosmos-Based DeFi Protocol Quasar Raises $5.4M
The collapse of multibillion-dollar centralized crypto exchange FTX has renewed focus on the promise of decentralized finance. However, decentralized finance (DeFi) still has growing pains due, in part, to fragmentation across multiple blockchains – a problem addressed through interoperability-focused protocols.
CoinDesk
ARK Makes Coinbase Buy as COIN Jumps 20% on Week
Tech investor Cathie Wood has made her first purchase of the year of Coinbase (COIN) stock. According to an investor update email, Wood added 33,756 shares of COIN to ARK's Innovation ETF (ARKK), worth...
CoinDesk
Flare Tokens Airdropped to XRP Holders After 2 Years, FLR Price Plummets
After a nearly two-year wait, Flare's FLR tokens were finally distributed toXRP holders starting Monday night in an event that generated an massive amount of chatter among community members. The tokens were dumped almost immediately by recipients.
CoinDesk
‘The Revolutionaries Will Be Televised’: PleasrDAO Launching Live Auctions With Snowden, Ellsberg NFT
It purchases a series of culturally significant artifacts. Now crypto investment collective PleasrDAO is pivoting to host virtual live auctions with the creation of PleasrHouse, the group said Tuesday. Its inaugural sale this Thursday...
CoinDesk
Solana-Based Bonk Inu NFTs Surge Tenfold After Mint but Listing Attracts Criticism
Prices of Bonkz non-fungible tokens (NFT) have surged 10 times since their initial mint on Tuesday, attracting over $900,000 in trading volume after all 15,000 collectibles were sold. Over 6,165 individual wallets hold these...
CoinDesk
Metaverse Can Build Access for Big Companies, Says Virtual Brand Group CEO
Themetaverse provides big companies an opportunity to expand and leverage their position in the world of commerce, according to Justin Hochberg, CEO of metaverse building company Virtual Brand Group (VBG). "In the metaverse you...
CoinDesk
Bonk Inu to Mint NFTs on Solana-Based Marketplace Magic Eden. But There's a Catch
Solana blockchain-based token Bonk Inu (BONK) will offer more than 15,000 non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles on Solana marketplace Magic Eden on Tuesday, a representative told CoinDesk. The NFTs, which are digital tokens that represent...
CoinDesk
Art Blocks Friendship Bracelet NFT Collection Takes Top Spot on OpenSea
Generative artnon-fungible tokens (NFT) minted on Art Blocks have historically ranked highly across marketplaces, and the same goes for its latest free-to-mint Friendship Bracelets collection. The 38,413-piece collection was conceptualized by Art Blocks founder...
CoinDesk
Tribeca Film Festival Will Sell VIP Passes as NFTs
With the use cases for non-fungible tokens(NFT) continuing to expand, New York's Tribeca Film Festival is hopping on the trend by offering VIP passes as digital collectibles. The VIP passes mark the annual film...
