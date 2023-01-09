ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CoinDesk

CFTC Calls for Default Judgment Against Ooki DAO in Ongoing Lawsuit

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is asking a federal judge to rule that a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) violated federal commodities laws after it failed to respond to an ongoing lawsuit. The...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

DCG Responds as Gemini Accuses Company of Fraud

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto 2023 – like Crypto 2022, but angrier. This week, Gemini co-CEO Cameron Winklevoss accused Genesis, DCG and DCG CEO Barry Silbert of fraud in a major escalation of their fight over frozen funds. Silbert and DCG, CoinDesk’s parent, responded with their own letter and Q&A arguing that Genesis and DCG are fundamentally different entities. NLW covers the war of words and the community’s response to it.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

FTX Has Recovered 'Over $5B' in Assets, Bankruptcy Attorney Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in different assets, not including another $425 million in crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, a bankruptcy attorney said during a hearing Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

The SEC and DOJ Are Reportedly Investigating DCG

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on:. Why bitcoin’s price went up firmly above $17,000. The latest Binance concerns. Reports the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department are investigating DCG’s internal...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

The Fed’s Interest Rate Message Is Clear: Get to 5% and Keep It There

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW looks at the latest communiques from Federal Reserve officials, including comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, as well as a speech on Tuesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The message is “higher for longer” even if the markets don’t agree.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Cosmos-Based DeFi Protocol Quasar Raises $5.4M

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The collapse of multibillion-dollar centralized crypto exchange FTX has renewed focus on the promise of decentralized finance. However, decentralized finance (DeFi) still has growing pains due, in part, to fragmentation across multiple blockchains – a problem addressed through interoperability-focused protocols.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

ARK Makes Coinbase Buy as COIN Jumps 20% on Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Tech investor Cathie Wood has made her first purchase of the year of Coinbase (COIN) stock. According to an investor update email, Wood added 33,756 shares of COIN to ARK’s Innovation ETF (ARKK), worth...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Flare Tokens Airdropped to XRP Holders After 2 Years, FLR Price Plummets

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After a nearly two-year wait, Flare’s FLR tokens were finally distributed toXRP holders starting Monday night in an event that generated an massive amount of chatter among community members. The tokens were dumped almost immediately by recipients.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Metaverse Can Build Access for Big Companies, Says Virtual Brand Group CEO

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Themetaverse provides big companies an opportunity to expand and leverage their position in the world of commerce, according to Justin Hochberg, CEO of metaverse building company Virtual Brand Group (VBG). “In the metaverse you...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bonk Inu to Mint NFTs on Solana-Based Marketplace Magic Eden. But There's a Catch

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Solana blockchain-based token Bonk Inu (BONK) will offer more than 15,000 non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles on Solana marketplace Magic Eden on Tuesday, a representative told CoinDesk. The NFTs, which are digital tokens that represent...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Art Blocks Friendship Bracelet NFT Collection Takes Top Spot on OpenSea

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Generative artnon-fungible tokens (NFT) minted on Art Blocks have historically ranked highly across marketplaces, and the same goes for its latest free-to-mint Friendship Bracelets collection. The 38,413-piece collection was conceptualized by Art Blocks founder...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Tribeca Film Festival Will Sell VIP Passes as NFTs

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. With the use cases for non-fungible tokens(NFT) continuing to expand, New York's Tribeca Film Festival is hopping on the trend by offering VIP passes as digital collectibles. The VIP passes mark the annual film...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy