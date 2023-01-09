Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto 2023 – like Crypto 2022, but angrier. This week, Gemini co-CEO Cameron Winklevoss accused Genesis, DCG and DCG CEO Barry Silbert of fraud in a major escalation of their fight over frozen funds. Silbert and DCG, CoinDesk’s parent, responded with their own letter and Q&A arguing that Genesis and DCG are fundamentally different entities. NLW covers the war of words and the community’s response to it.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO