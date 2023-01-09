Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26 year old Jordan M. Lockhart of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Jordan posted $825 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 63 year old Mark G. Cullen of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession...
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
wgel.com
Fayette County Burglary Charge
A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
wgel.com
Numerous Charges In Bond County
Travis Fudge of Sorento has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with four felony offenses, two involving a law enforcement officer. The 35-year old Bond County man faces a Class 2 felony charge of disarming a police officer and a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated assault. It’s alleged...
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
Charleston Police arrest three for meth possession
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Charleston over the course of several days after Charleston Police said they were found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The first arrest happened the night of New Year’s Eve. Officials said an officer pulled over Trenton Butler after they observed him driving the wrong way […]
Effingham Radio
Royce E. Brown, 70
Royce E. Brown, 70, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday evening, January 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Clare Catholic Church Cemetery in Altamont with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
James H. “Jim” Lawrence, 86
James H. “Jim” Lawrence, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with Pastor Roger Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Henton Cemetery in Shelby County. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to Gideons or to the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Dorothy E. Niebrugge, 86
Dorothy E. Niebrugge, 86, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. rosary on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
wdml.com
Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns
SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
wrul.com
Bellmont Woman Charged With Unlawful Use Of Cannabis
A Bellmont, Illinois, woman was arrested by an officer with the Carmi Police Department for unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. It was discovered Saturday night after a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Main Street. 28 year old Lilyann Ratcliff was taken to the White County Jail, where she bonded out to $250.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
wtyefm.com
January 2023 Mugshots
Mugshots are of people booked at the Crawford County Jail and are representative of the booking, not their guilt or innocence. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
1043theparty.com
Illinois State Police Investigating In-Custody Death
WAYNE CITY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an in-custody death which occurred in Wayne County. On January 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59-year-old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Warrant, and subsequently transported to the Wayne County jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain. The Wayne County Jail requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Announces 2023 Excellence In Business Recipients
The Effingham County Chamber will hold its Annual Chamber Gala on Saturday, January 21 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center where the 2023 Excellence in Business recipients will be honored. The Excellence in Business award was created in 2011 as a way for member businesses to identify and nominate fellow...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Water Department Announces That A Couple Boil Orders Have Been Lifted
A couple of the recently announced boil orders in Effingham have been lifted. West Kreke Avenue on the south side of the street from South Park Street to South 4th, and West Wabash Avenue on the south side of the street from South 5th Street to South 3rd. Both have been lifted.
