State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
wdml.com
Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns
SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
wgel.com
Numerous Charges In Bond County
Travis Fudge of Sorento has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with four felony offenses, two involving a law enforcement officer. The 35-year old Bond County man faces a Class 2 felony charge of disarming a police officer and a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated assault. It’s alleged...
wgel.com
Unit Two Committee Meetings Wednesday
Committees of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday. The Policy and Curriculum Committee meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the high school library. The agenda includes a review of policies, proposed course additions and changes at the high school, and discussion of having a student resource officer.
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
wgel.com
Special Library Events In January
The Greenville Public Library has some special events coming up. Friday, January 13 is Rubber Duck Day. The first 25 patrons checking out materials that day can take home a rubber duck. National Popcorn Day will be observed at the library on Thursday, January 19. Check out materials at the...
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
Tyson Foods expanding Caseyville facility, creating 400 new jobs
CASEYVILLE, Ill. – An ongoing expansion at the Tyson Foods plant in Caseyville, Illinois will lead to 400 new jobs. On Tuesday, the company updated its workforce projections for the enhanced facility. At present, the Caseyville prepared foods facility employs more than 300 people. The $180 million expansion will...
Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody
FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: December 18, 2022, – January 7, 2023
An officer initiated a traffic stop on Dorsey Road in Mt. Clare. Jason M. Ray, 37, of Staunton was arrested for driving while his license is suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expired registration. An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Police Department to speak with a couple in reference...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
WAND TV
Man arrested on weapons and drug charges in Springfield
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Cedar St., in Springfield. According to Police on January 6, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Detectives obtained a warrant for a 34-year-old man, as part of an on-going investigation of a burglary in the 2600 block of East Cornell, which was reported on December 14, 2022.
This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
wgel.com
Greenville Police December Activity Report
The Greenville Police Department has released its report of activities during December of last year. Officers made 12 felony arrests, one Misdemeanor arrest and conducted arrests on 13 warrants. Six traffic citations were issued. Police made eight motorist assists and checked on 13 burglar alarms.
southernillinoisnow.com
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
wgel.com
Delinquent Taxes Lists Published
The lists of delinquent real estate and mobile home taxes in Bond County have been published. They can also be viewed on the county website at BondCountyIL.gov/treasurer/. The outstanding tax bills must be paid by 4 p.m. January 23 to keep parcels from being included in the tax sale. The tax sale is scheduled for January 24.
wlds.com
Macoupin Authorities Seeking Help To Find Missing, Endangered Palmyra Man
UPDATE 1/9/23 9:25AM: The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports Winter has been located in Henderson County, Illinois alive and is being checked by EMT. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man from the Palmyra area. The Macoupin...
wgel.com
Greenville City Council To Meet Tuesday
The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The session will begin with a public hearing regarding the city’s intention to apply for a state grant to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. The amount to be requested is $1.5 million.
wgel.com
Stephanie L. Buck
Stephanie L. Buck, age 59, of Carlyle, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was born July 31, 1963 in Breese, a daughter of the late Bernell and Mary Gail, nee Hintz, Schniers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
