Read full article on original website
Related
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
'The Forgotten 500' relays the rescue of Americans in WWII: Book Look
World War II has more than three times as many histories written about it than any other war in history, which is incredible given the continued interest in the American Civil War. Yearly, new World War II history books are illuminating new incidents within the war that have long been buried in the weight of history.
Pleasanton Express
January trivia
A bit of historical trivia through January 16. In January of 1892, Ellis Island begins as immigration gateway, in 1914 Henry Ford introduces $5 per day wages for all his Ford workers, in 1920 the Yankees bought Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox, in 1926 Pontiac introduced, in 1932 the first Orange Bowl game, unfortunately, in 1934 the Loch Ness Monster was spotted, ahem, in 1936 Henry Ford established the Ford Foundation, in 1942 the United Nations was established.
Dead billionaires whose foundations are thriving today can thank Henry VIII and Elizabeth I
The hefty sums many billionaires give away place them in an age-old debate about wealth and charity – and whether it’s appropriate for donors to have a say over their wealth from the grave.
Comments / 0