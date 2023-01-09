ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pleasanton Express

January trivia

A bit of historical trivia through January 16. In January of 1892, Ellis Island begins as immigration gateway, in 1914 Henry Ford introduces $5 per day wages for all his Ford workers, in 1920 the Yankees bought Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox, in 1926 Pontiac introduced, in 1932 the first Orange Bowl game, unfortunately, in 1934 the Loch Ness Monster was spotted, ahem, in 1936 Henry Ford established the Ford Foundation, in 1942 the United Nations was established.
