FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - No one was hurt in a Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. It happened around 5 p.m. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire on the first floor, and it was brought under control within 15 minutes. The...
Milwaukee woman's mission to stop human trafficking
Walk in Chandra Cooper's shoes for just a few minutes and you'll quickly hear her passion and energy to stop the scourge known as human trafficking.
Horrible attack by a parent moves MPS teacher into action
The groups say the need for the gathering comes from the school district not meeting its vision of providing a safe place that meets the needs of all.
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha woman shares journey with sobriety
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Looking back at old photos, 28-year-old Lauren Nelson can hardly recognize herself. “Makes me sad to think about who I was in college with alcohol,” said Nelson. “I wasn’t a good friend. I would black out all of the time.”. She began drinking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee health commissioner speaks out after resignation of Kirsten Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The job search is underway for the fifth Milwaukee health commissioner in the last five years. The department's high turnover rate is raising eyebrows, but a former commissioner isn't surprised. Add Kirsten Johnson to this list of Milwaukee health commissioners who have left the job since...
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain
For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
River Hills nurse performs CPR, saves man who collapsed
RIVER HILLS, Wis. - A River Hills nurse saved a man's life by quickly performing CPR after finding him on the ground Friday, Jan. 6. River Hills police said the nurse was passing by when she checked on the man on the ground who had apparently collapsed while doing yard work. She started CPR, and North Shore Fire/Rescue firefighters/paramedics took over, taking the man to the hospital for further treatment.
spectrumnews1.com
Demand for steamfitters on the rise in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The demand for skilled trade workers in the U.S. is soaring. And the current shortage of workers is causing the building trades to increase their recruitment efforts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are currently more than 1 million people working in the trades between...
kenosha.com
Are you grieving the death of a loved one?
From at-need services to pre-planning arrangements and support after the funeral, we believe that every detail counts and every memory matters. Originally founded in 1929 in Chicago, we have proudly served Kenosha families since 1931 with our mission of honoring personal legacies in the circle of life. GriefShare is a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS teacher voices safety, culture concerns: 'Serious need of repair'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher said the district isn't doing enough to protect students, faculty and staff, sharing her story Tuesday, Jan. 10 before a committee meeting on community engagement. Two months ago, Angela Harris was outside her school on bus duty when police say a parent assaulted...
MPD data shows spike in reckless driving citations over past 3 months
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) data shows a significant spike in the number of reckless driving citations being issued recently.
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID XBB.1.5 variant most contagious yet, doctors say
MILWAUKEE - The coronavirus XBB.1.5 variant is spreading quickly across the United States. Health officials warn it's the most contagious yet. The COVID XBB.1.5 variant accounts for more than 27% of cases in the U.S. Medical experts are saying what they've been saying along – your best protection is a shot.
WISN
Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
communityjournal.net
New members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Milwaukee
The above college students just joined the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Milwaukee Delta Kappa Chapter. Thomas Leonard, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (Political Science major), Zach Ballard, Concordia University – Wisconsin (Criminal Justice major), Jerrell Carey, Concordia University – Wisconsin ( Psychology major), Christian Golden, Marquette University (Corporate Communication and Entrepreneurship major)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee crime; down by 15% compared to 2021, officials say
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee serious crime numbers are down for 2022 when compared to 2021, city leaders said on Thursday, Jan. 12. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton held a news conference Thursday to talk about the crime trends. They say overall, 2021 serious crime in the city was down by a combined 15% when compared to 2021. Despite that drop, homicides in Milwaukee were up by 11%.
