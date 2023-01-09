Read full article on original website
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
Mandy Rose “Very Hurt” By WWE Firing
Mandy Rose has opened up on being fired from WWE, saying that she was both hurt and disappointed after what she had put in to the wrestling business. It was on 14th December 2022 when Mandy Rose confirmed she had been released from her WWE contract. The move was even more surprising following her run as NXT Champion, which had only come to an end one night before at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
Vince McMahon Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
New WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has issued a statement on the resignation of his daughter, Stephanie McMahon from the company. 2023 has gotten off to a tumultuous start for WWE with big changes at the top of the company as Vince McMahon forced his way back onto the company’s Board of Directors before he was named as Executive Chairman.
“Multiple Wrestlers” Will Quit WWE If Sold To Saudi Arabia PIF
The saga continues within WWE as talks of a sale continue to grow with “multiple wrestlers” reported to want out if the Saudi Arabia PIF buys the company. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Current WWE Star Believes He Is Comparable To John Cena & The Rock
One of WWE’s young stars explains why he believes he should be mentioned in the same conversation as some of the company’s all-time greats!. There’s no doubt that John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are two of the most influential and recognizable names to rise to stardom in the world of professional wrestling. While comparisons to these all-time greats may be daunting for some, current NXT standout Grayson Waller told Steve Fall on The Ten Count that he’s known for a long time he absolutely belongs in that conversation.
WWE Sale Story “Completely False”
Yet another report regarding the WWE and its potential sale to the Saudi Arabia PIF has seemingly poured cold water over it taking place. Rumours began to swirl on the 10th of January that a sale of WWE was imminent after Vince McMahon returned as the company’s Executive Chairman. That piece of boardroom chess came after Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO and announced her resignation from the company.
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
“I’m Not Going To Embarrass Myself” – WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down In-Ring Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has dismissed the idea that they might follow in the footsteps of Ric Flair and have one final match. Tully Blanchard was one of the cornerstones of the Four Horsemen along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and JJ Dillon. However, while Flair and Arn Anderson continued their wrestling careers well into the nineties and beyond, Blanchard stepped away from the ring full-time in 1990 only making a limited amount of appearances over the years – including a WWE Hall of Fame induction with the rest of the Horsemen (Ole Anderson was replaced by Barry Windham) in 2012.
WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star
On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
When WWE Stars Found Out About Vince & Stephanie McMahon Changes
A new report has given an update on the rumours of a WWE sale and when talent found out about Stephanie McMahon’s resignation and Vince McMahon’s return. Ten seasons of Ross and Rachel on Friends did not provide the ‘will they/won’t they’ tension that has rocked the wrestling world as it looked like WWE – under the leadership of Vince McMahon – was set to get into bed with Saudi Arabia.
Vince McMahon Might Not Be Open To WWE Sale After All
With reports now looking like WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabia PIF is a non-starter, expert doubts have arisen over whether the company will be sold at all. Rumours have swirled about the future of WWE since Vince McMahon sensationally swooped back into the company to take over as Executive Chairman while his daughter Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as Chairwoman and CEO.
What Happens If Vince McMahon Sells WWE?
Amid the ongoing uncertainty as to the future of WWE, what will happen if Vince McMahon does indeed end up selling the company?. The wrestling world was rocked in July 2022 when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Terrifying Reaction To Iconic Royal Rumble Botch
Matt Hardy shared Vince McMahon’s reaction to one of the most notorious botches in Royal Rumble history. In the final moments of the 2005 Royal Rumble, John Cena and Batista found themselves the final two competitors in the ring. However, when the time came for the final elimination of the match, disaster struck as both Cena and Batista tumbled to the ground together, causing confusion as they’d eliminated each other.
Kevin Nash Denies Personal Hulk Hogan Rumour
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has commented on a rumour about the state of his relationship with his NWO partner Hulk Hogan. Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan helped revolutionise the wrestling business when they – along with Scott Hall – formed the New World Order in WCW in 1996.
AEW Star Says Vince McMahon “Won’t Be Able To Control Himself” In WWE
Vince McMahon is back involved in WWE again and one former star that works for AEW thinks that the boss will be unable to control himself. The start of 2023 has been wild for WWE from a behind-the-scenes perspective because Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of the company. It was in July 2022 when Vince retired from WWE due to numerous ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company that totaled over $12 million.
