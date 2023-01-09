Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Leake County deputies searching for garbage dumping suspects
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects wanting for dumping garbage. According to a Facebook post, two people were caught on camera dumping garbage on the side of a road near Thomastown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
WDAM-TV
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered apparent critical injuries after a wreck involving a Nissan Frontier and a gravel truck Wednesday in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServe ambulance service responded to the wreck on Highway 29 S at Augusta Road. According to Ellisville Police Chief...
WDAM-TV
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
breezynews.com
Criminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala
Adrian L. Sharkey was charged with 2 counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender after he broke into a home and then crashed a vehicle on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were...
Teen, 2-year-old injured in shooting on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 8. A family member said the victims were a 15-year-old and a two-year-old. According to the family member, the two-year-old was in critical condition. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the shooting happened on University Boulevard. Investigators […]
WDAM-TV
Semi-truck drives off US-11 to miss deer
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported after a semi-truck drove off the highway to miss hitting a deer Monday. According to Sandersville Fire Chief John Bounds, the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge on U.S. Highway 11 trying to miss a deer. The Sandersville Police Department...
breezynews.com
Vehicle Fire, Shots Fired, and More in Attala
4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala Central Fire Dept responded to a call reporting a vehicle on fire on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters had the fire extinguished and cleared the scene in under an hour. 9:37 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove a male...
WTOK-TV
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of people involved in a fatal crash in Kemper County have been released. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m. The car he was driving collided head-on with a truck driven by 52-year-old Don Dickerson, of Louisville, Miss.
WTOK-TV
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
breezynews.com
DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Leaving the Scene in Attala and Leake Arrests
JEREMIAH BANKS, 22, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. BRITTNEY L BLACK, 26, of Carthage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $500, $500. JOSHUA A BRUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell, Trespass After Notice of...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking information on theft of Waynesboro police vehicle
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect/s in connection to a Waynesboro Police Department vehicle that was reported stolen last week. According to LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves, a Waynesboro police officer reported his vehicle was stolen sometime on Sunday, Jan. 1,...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the Monday afternoon armed robbery of Money Now, a check cashing/payday loan business at 8th Street and 45th Avenue. Detective Chanetta Stevens said Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted by police. No arrests have been made...
More than 3,000 Madison customers under boil water notice
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison leaders announced parts of the city have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisement. According to city leaders, the advisement affects customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road, and north and south to the city limit. Customers on Bear Creek or Pearl River Valley are not affected by […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 9, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Lady Wildcats. They Lady Cats competed against the number on team in the state, Tupelo, and only lost by three points. After losing nine seniors this team is still playing their best ball. They...
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
