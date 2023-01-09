Adagrasib With or Without Cetuximab in Previously Treated Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer and a KRAS G12C Mutation

Read full article on original website
Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy in Patients With Localized dMMR Colorectal Cancer
Investigators discovered that PD-1 inhibition prior to surgery may be effective for patients with localized mismatch repair–deficient or microsatellite instability–high (dMMR/MSI-H) colorectal cancer, according to a study published by Xiao et al in JNCCN–Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Study Methods and Results. The investigators anticipated...
Study Finds Posoleucel Demonstrated Antiviral Efficacy and Safety Against Viral Infections Following Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation
Studies show that viral infections are common causes of morbidity and mortality in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and can induce a profound immunocompromised state in some patients that may last up to 24 months or longer posttransplant. In an open-label, single-arm, phase III study investigating the feasibility and safety of posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf multivirus-specific T-cell therapy that targets six common viruses, results showed the therapy demonstrated promising antiviral efficacy and safety in 95% of patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation for the treatment of blood cancers or other blood diseases. Posoleucel, formerly known as ALVR105, is now being evaluated in three randomized phase III clinical trials for both treatment and preventive indications. The study by Pfeiffer at al was published in Clinical Cancer Research.
Risk Factors for Local Failure After Chemoradiation and MRI-Guided Brachytherapy for Locally Advanced Cervical Cancer
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schmid et al identified risk factors for local failure in patients receiving chemoradiation and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided brachytherapy for locally advanced cervical cancer. Study Details. The study used data from the EMBRACE-I study, a prospective, observational cohort study of...
Blinatumomab Improves Survival in MRD-Negative, B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
The standard of care could be changing for adults with newly diagnosed BCR-ABL–negative B-lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who achieve measurable residual disease (MRD) negativity after induction chemotherapy. In the phase III E1910 trial by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group, an overall survival benefit was derived with the addition of blinatumomab to consolidation chemotherapy, suggesting that even this lower-risk subset of patients may benefit from this bispecific antibody.1 The results were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition by Mark R. Litzow, MD, Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.
Novel Artificial Intelligence Tool May Predict Risk of Lung Cancer Using Low-Dose CT Scan Data
Researchers have developed and tested an artificial intelligence (AI) tool known as Sybil, which may accurately predict the risk of lung cancer for individuals with or without a significant smoking history using data from low-dose chest computed tomography (CT) scans, according to a new study published by Mikhael et al in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Fewer Cases of Melanoma Found Among Individuals Taking Vitamin D Supplements
Fewer cases of melanoma were observed among individuals who regularly took vitamin D supplements than among those who did not take the supplements, according to a new study published by Kanasuo et al in Melanoma Research. Researchers also found that individuals taking vitamin D supplements regularly had a considerably lower risk of other types of skin cancer.
Older Minority Patients With Cancer Face Inequities in Opioid Access Near the End of Life
Research shows that pain is a common byproduct of cancer and its treatment, with approximately 55% of patients undergoing active treatment experiencing pain, and more than 66% of patients with advanced disease experiencing pain. According to the ASCO guideline on the use of opioids for adults with pain from cancer or its treatment, “opioids should be offered to patients with moderate-to-severe pain related to cancer or active cancer treatment unless contraindicated.”
New Scoring System Measures Inflammation Levels, May Improve Risk Stratification in AML
Researchers have discovered that severe inflammation may weaken the body’s ability to kill cancerous blood cells in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a new study published by Lasry et al in Nature Cancer. With bone marrow samples from 20 adults and 22 children with AML, the researchers were able to score each patient’s level of inflammation using a new inflammation-associated gene score (iScore) system.
