Adagrasib With or Without Cetuximab in Previously Treated Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer and a KRAS G12C Mutation

Studies show that viral infections are common causes of morbidity and mortality in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and can induce a profound immunocompromised state in some patients that may last up to 24 months or longer posttransplant. In an open-label, single-arm, phase III study investigating the feasibility and safety of posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf multivirus-specific T-cell therapy that targets six common viruses, results showed the therapy demonstrated promising antiviral efficacy and safety in 95% of patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation for the treatment of blood cancers or other blood diseases. Posoleucel, formerly known as ALVR105, is now being evaluated in three randomized phase III clinical trials for both treatment and preventive indications. The study by Pfeiffer at al was published in Clinical Cancer Research.

