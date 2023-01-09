Read full article on original website
Related
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
County Board opposes assault weapons act
The Macoupin County Board was short one member for its January meeting. Board member Charlie Siegel passed away unexpectedly in December and a new member has not been appointed to the position yet. The board held a moment of silence for Siegel before proceeding with the meeting. Kent Tarro. Kent...
Tyson Foods expanding Caseyville facility, creating 400 new jobs
CASEYVILLE, Ill. – An ongoing expansion at the Tyson Foods plant in Caseyville, Illinois will lead to 400 new jobs. On Tuesday, the company updated its workforce projections for the enhanced facility. At present, the Caseyville prepared foods facility employs more than 300 people. The $180 million expansion will...
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.
KMOV
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in St. Louis County
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County!. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant for Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched the winning number combination of 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number was 9.
St. Louis Restaurateur Gets 2.5 Years for COVID Relief, Bank Fraud
Le Mell Harlston's pandemic-relief fraud case is one of almost 50 being handled by federal prosecutors in St. Louis
This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
wgel.com
Library Board To Meet Thursday
The Greenville Library Board meets Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. in the Bradford Meeting Room in downtown Greenville. To be discussed are board meetings and library holidays for the coming year, board member terms of office, the 2023 per capita grant, and changes to library certificates of deposit. Several...
advantagenews.com
V Salon in Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Valerie Bauman from V Salon in Alton talks about the growth of her business and plans for continued restoration of the building at Piasa and 7th in downtown Alton.
Debris piling up along area highways
A growing trash problem along Interstate 70 is becoming hard to ignore.
wgel.com
Greenville City Council To Meet Tuesday
The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The session will begin with a public hearing regarding the city’s intention to apply for a state grant to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. The amount to be requested is $1.5 million.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
New Illinois law banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines will have big impact on gun stores
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — As of Tuesday night, gun stores in Illinois can no longer sell assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The law banning them in Illinois went into effect immediately. While stores cannot sell any more of the banned weapons or magazines, sales that are already pending will go...
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
wgel.com
Fayette County Burglary Charge
A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
advantagenews.com
Village threatens to pull plug on fiber optics company
Citing resident complaints and traffic interruptions, Bethalto Public Works Director Rod Cheatham issued a stop work order on the company Clear Wave as it attempts to install fiber optic lines in the village. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says the sub-contractors hired by the company have also hit water lines and power lines during the installation process, so the village had to step in.
In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free
Christopher Dunn has served over 30 years in prison for a murder he vehemently claims he did not commit. He stands not only on his word but on evidence that supports alibi witnesses and the recanted statements of trial witnesses in his case. However, the most substantial support for Dunn’s case may come from the […] The post In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free appeared first on Missouri Independent.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville School District 7 Board Of Education Approves April Bond Referendum
During a Monday, Jan. 10, 2023, special meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $100 million zero-tax-rate change bond referendum on April 4, 2023, ballot, aimed at improving school safety and the infrastructure of District 7 buildings. If the referendum is approved by voters in April, District...
Comments / 0