Bond County, IL

Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

County Board opposes assault weapons act

The Macoupin County Board was short one member for its January meeting. Board member Charlie Siegel passed away unexpectedly in December and a new member has not been appointed to the position yet. The board held a moment of silence for Siegel before proceeding with the meeting. Kent Tarro. Kent...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Tyson Foods expanding Caseyville facility, creating 400 new jobs

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – An ongoing expansion at the Tyson Foods plant in Caseyville, Illinois will lead to 400 new jobs. On Tuesday, the company updated its workforce projections for the enhanced facility. At present, the Caseyville prepared foods facility employs more than 300 people. The $180 million expansion will...
CASEYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County!. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant for Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched the winning number combination of 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number was 9.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Library Board To Meet Thursday

The Greenville Library Board meets Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. in the Bradford Meeting Room in downtown Greenville. To be discussed are board meetings and library holidays for the coming year, board member terms of office, the 2023 per capita grant, and changes to library certificates of deposit. Several...
GREENVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

V Salon in Alton

Your browser does not support the audio element. Valerie Bauman from V Salon in Alton talks about the growth of her business and plans for continued restoration of the building at Piasa and 7th in downtown Alton.
ALTON, IL
wgel.com

Greenville City Council To Meet Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The session will begin with a public hearing regarding the city’s intention to apply for a state grant to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. The amount to be requested is $1.5 million.
GREENVILLE, IL
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fayette County Burglary Charge

A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
BROWNSTOWN, IL
advantagenews.com

Village threatens to pull plug on fiber optics company

Citing resident complaints and traffic interruptions, Bethalto Public Works Director Rod Cheatham issued a stop work order on the company Clear Wave as it attempts to install fiber optic lines in the village. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says the sub-contractors hired by the company have also hit water lines and power lines during the installation process, so the village had to step in.
Missouri Independent

In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free

Christopher Dunn has served over 30 years in prison for a murder he vehemently claims he did not commit. He stands not only on his word but on evidence that supports alibi witnesses and the recanted statements of trial witnesses in his case. However, the most substantial support for Dunn’s case may come from the […] The post In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

