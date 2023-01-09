ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin SV Drops as Robinhood Ends Support; FTX Bankruptcy Update

The price for Bitcoin SV blockchain's native token, BSV, dropped more than 15% following Robinhood's announcement that the online trading app will end support for BSV on Jan. 25. Plus, the latest on FTX's bankruptcy hearings as the troubled crypto exchange has recovered more than $5 billion in different assets, according to an attorney.
cryptoglobe.com

Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Demands Resignation of DCG Chief Barry Silbert

Since the November 2022 decision of a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary to suspend withdrawals has left owners of Gemini’s crypto yield product in limbo, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss sent an open letter on Tuesday (11 January 2022) demanding the removal of Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of DCG.
CoinDesk

Bernstein: Recent Gains in Some Cryptocurrencies Caused by Short Covering

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This year began at a time of peak bearish sentiment in crypto markets, but in the past 24 hours, cryptocurrencies have gained, with some out-of-favor coins climbing more than 20%, Bernstein said in a research report Monday.
