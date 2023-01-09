Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Arrest Man Driving, After License Revoked With Open Container of Alcohol
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning, who was driving a vehicle, after his license had been revoked for being a “habitual traffic offender.”. A Framingham Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Union Avenue at 1 a.m. for a motor vehicle violation, said...
Framingham Police: Motor Vehicle Left Running Stolen at Dunkin’
FRAMINGHAM – Dunkin’ says “America Runs on Dunkin’,”but don’t leave your car running outside Dunkin’ in Framingham, or it could get stolen. A “Gray GMC Sierra was left running outside of Dunkin Donuts” and was stolen, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in A Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver, after a crash on A Street on Friday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 11:09 a.m. on January 6 at 92 A Street. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,” said the Police spokesperson.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police
A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a utility pole on Grove Street Saturday morning, January 7. The crash happened at 1133 Grover Street. The driver suffered minor injuries, but did not require transport to a local hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citation was issued.
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Drunk Driving Charge After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a 3-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened after midnight on January 8 at 125 Arlington Street. No one was injured in the 3-vehicle crash. Police arrested one of the drivers at 1:14 a.m. Arrested was Walter Chiroy, 27,...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
ABC6.com
20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Taunton crash
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man faces upgraded charges in a 2022 Taunton crash that left one woman dead.
Mass State Police SWAT & Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Attempted Murder Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police SWAT team early Monday morning arrested a Framingham man, 35, on attempted murder and other charges, after gunshots were fired on Sunday night. Police arrested Mario Brown, 35, at a Main Street apartment in Framingham at 3 a.m. on Monday,...
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
Police: New surveillance video of Brian Walshe near Swampscott dumpster day of wife’s disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass — State police have collected surveillance video of Brian Walshe near a Swampscott liquor store dumpster the day of his wife’s disappearance, sources told Boston 25 News. The dumpster is near the Whole Foods Walshe said he visited on the same day. Multiple sources previously told...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
WMUR.com
1 dead after crash on Route 102 in Hudson, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — Hudson police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 102 near West Road. >> Update (1/10): The victim has been identified as a firefighter. Police said first responders began to administer life-saving measures to an injured motorcyclist when they arrived to the crash around 6 p.m.
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
FraminghamSOURCE
