Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
City To Move Offices, Expand PD
The Greenville City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to buy property to move some municipal offices and expand its police department. Following an executive session, the council took action to purchase the business building directly south of the current municipal building at 502, 503 and 504 South Third Street.
wgel.com
Special Library Events In January
The Greenville Public Library has some special events coming up. Friday, January 13 is Rubber Duck Day. The first 25 patrons checking out materials that day can take home a rubber duck. National Popcorn Day will be observed at the library on Thursday, January 19. Check out materials at the...
advantagenews.com
Wood River sees downtown rebirth
When a big box store comes to a small town, anecdotal evidence points to a decrease in the number of local merchants operating in that community. That appeared to be the case in Wood River over the past couple of decades, but there are new signs of life in the area of Ferguson and Wood River Avenues.
southernillinoisnow.com
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
wgel.com
Greenville Christmas Lights Display Contest Winners
The winners of the 2022 City of Greenville Christmas Lights Contest have been announced. A total of 14 displays were entered into the contest with four receiving awards for their efforts. The top residential display was won by the home at 303 Charles Avenue, owned by John and Esther Moore (pictured above).
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: December 18, 2022, – January 7, 2023
An officer initiated a traffic stop on Dorsey Road in Mt. Clare. Jason M. Ray, 37, of Staunton was arrested for driving while his license is suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expired registration. An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Police Department to speak with a couple in reference...
edglentoday.com
Driver Alert: City Of Edwardsville, IDOT Issue Alert Because Of Two One-Block Road Closures Near Downtown
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a driver alert that there are two one-block road closures in or near downtown Edwardsville. "The Illinois Department of Transportation closed a block of East Vandalia Street (between Kansas Street and Main Street) Wednesday morning...
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
County Board opposes assault weapons act
The Macoupin County Board was short one member for its January meeting. Board member Charlie Siegel passed away unexpectedly in December and a new member has not been appointed to the position yet. The board held a moment of silence for Siegel before proceeding with the meeting. Kent Tarro. Kent...
Metro East strip mall lands tenants, including one new to St. Louis, in $7M redevelopment
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A big-box shopping center in the Metro East has landed two large anchor tenants for a $7 million redevelopment that will fill nearly 70,000 square feet of space that’s been sitting empty for four years. Construction is underway at Nameoki Commons shopping plaza at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
wgel.com
Rosemary V. Allen
Rosemary V. Allen, age 94 of Alhambra, IL, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Friday, October 26, 1928, in Wendell, MN, the daughter of Harold and Gertrude (nee Martin) Kersten. On Saturday, July 19, 1947, she married Kenneth E. Allen. She...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
wgel.com
Fayette County Burglary Charge
A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
edglentoday.com
'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died
EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
KSDK
East St. Louis residents say enough with the illegal dumping
5 On Your Side reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency in this region. They said they did not have anyone available to comment Tuesday.
wdml.com
Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns
SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Keith L. Wiseman of Shumway for a Macon County FTA warrant for driving while license revoked. Keith was given an NTA per Macon County and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Hayden L. Limes of Mason for...
advantagenews.com
Alton woman’s murder may be solved
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is expected to share more information today about the murder of an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. A human torso found along I-70 in Warren County, Missouri in 2004 was identified in 2006 as Deanna Howland, who would have been 35-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Charges have now been filed in that one-time cold case.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon First Responders Work Early Tuesday Morning Crash
EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Police and Fire responders were visible near the outside of the new Orchard Town Center construction and across from the Dierberg's area in Glen Carbon early Tuesday morning. The police directed traffic in the area at that time and Glen Carbon Police said it was a...
Comments / 0