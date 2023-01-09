Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mizzou 'Fastest Team in the Country,' Says Texas A&M G Wade Taylor IV
The Missouri Tigers are lightning fast on both ends of the court and have the numbers to prove it. They'll look to keep up this pace on Wednesday against the Texas A&M Aggies.
kshb.com
Kansas State finishes 14th in final AP Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though the 2022 Kansas State football season ended with a blowout loss to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, it was still a successful season for the Wildcats. The Associated Press released its final poll of the 2022 college football season, with the Wildcats finishing...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri LB Ty'Ron Hopper announces 2023 plans
Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper is staying at Missouri another year. Mizzou football announced on Tuesday that Hopper would be among those “running it back” with the Tigers in 2023. That’s good news for a defensive unit that was among the best in the country in 2022, consistently staying in the top-25 despite not receiving the proper recognition for doing so.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you seen or heard evidence of mountain lions in Missouri?
The Missouri Department of Conservation was in northern Boone County on Tuesday investigating a reported mountain lion sighting. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you seen or heard evidence of mountain lions in Missouri? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Trail Cam Video Shows Huge Mountain Lion Near Columbia, Missouri
I've had people tell me that mountain lions aren't really that common in Missouri and Illinois at least near the bigger cities. That's funny because a brand new trail cam video shows a massive mountain lion that's just been spotted near Columbia, Missouri. A YouTube channel with only a handful...
abc17news.com
A deeper dive into Thursday’s wintry mix
Scattered showers are expected to begin around midnight heading into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to transform into a wintery mix bring the possibility of snow, rain, and sleet to Central Missouri. Thankfully, two things are working against this incoming low pressure system to aid in safer travels for the Thursday commute.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MLBC chair reacts to MU's decision not to punish student for racist messages
Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chair Marlene Terry, D-St. Louis, spoke Tuesday on MU's decision not to punish a student for sending racist messages through social media.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you looking forward to a new Columbia trash system?
Columbia Solid Waste held a meeting earlier this week asking for residents' input about a new trash system. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you looking forward to a new Columbia trash system? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two crashes reported in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Joint Communications announced a pair of crashes Wednesday night. The first was at the 1600 block of East Broadway Street at 7:33 p.m. The second is on Interstate 70 near mile marker 129. This story is developing. The post Two crashes reported in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
'Everybody can do their part': Restored prairies bring wildlife back to Missouri
MONROE CITY — As beautiful as a tallgrass prairie in bloom is, establishing one is equally unglamorous. First invasive species, like autumn olive or bradford pear trees, have to be ripped out and burned. And even after prairie grass seeds are thrown, it won’t be pretty at first.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says Mexico/Fulton areas are health deserts, with hospital closings
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) is lamenting the 2022 closing of the hospitals in rural mid-Missouri’s Fulton and Mexico. Representative Haden didn’t mince words on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the Mexico area has been taken to the cleaners by two or three companies. He says the Missouri House should consider holding hearings:
Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was charged Monday with making a terroristic threat against the University of Missouri on a social media website in November. Chase Linhares, 21, was charged with making a terroristic threat. An initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse. The probable cause statement says The post Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Insider Blog: Wintry mix, snow could slow down the Thursday morning commute
After a beautiful spring-like few days across Mid-Missouri, messy and cold weather is expected to return overnight into Thursday morning. Low pressure to our west will push rain showers into the area later tonight as temperatures remain above freezing until very early Thursday morning. As temperatures drop into the low...
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
Comments / 0