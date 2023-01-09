ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State finishes 14th in final AP Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though the 2022 Kansas State football season ended with a blowout loss to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, it was still a successful season for the Wildcats. The Associated Press released its final poll of the 2022 college football season, with the Wildcats finishing...
Missouri LB Ty'Ron Hopper announces 2023 plans

Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper is staying at Missouri another year. Mizzou football announced on Tuesday that Hopper would be among those “running it back” with the Tigers in 2023. That’s good news for a defensive unit that was among the best in the country in 2022, consistently staying in the top-25 despite not receiving the proper recognition for doing so.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
A deeper dive into Thursday’s wintry mix

Scattered showers are expected to begin around midnight heading into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to transform into a wintery mix bring the possibility of snow, rain, and sleet to Central Missouri. Thankfully, two things are working against this incoming low pressure system to aid in safer travels for the Thursday commute.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Two crashes reported in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Joint Communications announced a pair of crashes Wednesday night. The first was at the 1600 block of East Broadway Street at 7:33 p.m. The second is on Interstate 70 near mile marker 129. This story is developing. The post Two crashes reported in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says Mexico/Fulton areas are health deserts, with hospital closings

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) is lamenting the 2022 closing of the hospitals in rural mid-Missouri’s Fulton and Mexico. Representative Haden didn’t mince words on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the Mexico area has been taken to the cleaners by two or three companies. He says the Missouri House should consider holding hearings:
Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was charged Monday with making a terroristic threat against the University of Missouri on a social media website in November. Chase Linhares, 21, was charged with making a terroristic threat. An initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse. The probable cause statement says The post Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Insider Blog: Wintry mix, snow could slow down the Thursday morning commute

After a beautiful spring-like few days across Mid-Missouri, messy and cold weather is expected to return overnight into Thursday morning. Low pressure to our west will push rain showers into the area later tonight as temperatures remain above freezing until very early Thursday morning. As temperatures drop into the low...
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
