Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars.
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Transfer offensive tackle commits to Vols, picks Tennessee over SEC rival
With one of Tennessee’s starting offensive tackles from this season heading to the NFL draft, the Vols have looked to the NCAA transfer portal over the past several weeks in search of an experienced replacement. They addressed their need Monday by beating out an SEC rival for a veteran starter from another Power Five program.
REPORT: Michigan defender back on fence about NFL Draft decision
Two weeks ago, Kris Jenkins felt like he had his mind made up. He told 247Sports that, despite reporters asking, he really had not considered the NFL very heavily, and was planning to come back to Michigan for a fourth season. But according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Jenkins’ future isn’t...
Former LSU players gearing up for NFL playoffs
Twenty-seven former LSU players are headed to the NFL Playoffs, which begin this weekend with six Super Wildcard games. LSU’s list of playoff participants includes 24 players on active rosters and three on injured reserve. LSU has at least one player on the roster of 13 of the 14 playoff teams, including four on the NFC North Champions Minnesota Vikings. The only team without LSU representation is the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL picks Atlanta to host potential Chiefs-Bills neutral-site AFC title game
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will serve as a neutral host site if both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advance to the 2023 AFC Championship Game, the NFL announced Thursday.
Death of former NFL player, Heritage High assistant AD Charles Johnson ruled a suicide
The State Medical Examiner has ruled the death of former NFL player Charles Johnson a suicide.
Georgia’s 3 super seniors cherish perfect ending to careers as Bulldogs
LOS ANGELES — In the aftermath of Georgia’s first national championship since 1980 in January 2021, three players decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility and return for one more season as Bulldogs. That decision proved worthwhile for all three Bulldogs, who added another national championship to their collection on Monday night.
Podcast: Quick notes going into the weekend
In this quick hitter edition of Through The Smoke, InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia talk the latest in the offseason for the Miami Hurricanes football program. What is the latest going in in the portal? What are the vibes with Miami getting Cormani McClain signed? What are the vibes on Josh Gattis at offensive coordinator.
Texas A&M offers LSU national top-100 commit Maurice Williams
Alvin (Texas) Shadow Creek national top-100 defender Maurice Williams Jr. has been committed to LSU since back in June. However, that has not stopped other schools from recruiting the 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior. Texas A&M is the latest to offer the class of 2024 prospect, doing so on Monday afternoon. Williams...
