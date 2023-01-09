Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
Another arrest made in Evansville fraud case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of fraud, forgery and theft charges landed an Evansville woman behind bars, but now deputies say she has bonded out. Cathy L. Ott was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a case we covered over a month ago. Last September, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after […]
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
14news.com
Woman arrested in deadly August hit and run in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run. [PREVIOUS: Update: Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Owensboro]. It happened back in August in the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Authorities say 25-year-old Jacob Simpson was found in the road after he...
wdrb.com
Washington County man arrested for child molestation charges that spanned over 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years. Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police. Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman killed in accident on State Road 37, northbound State Road 37 is still blocked while crews work to remove the semi
JUDAH – On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received, and responded to, a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State 37 and Old State 37 in Judah. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles were involved in the...
wbiw.com
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
14news.com
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing assault charges, after police say a two-month-old baby in his care was severely hurt several weeks ago. 28-year-old old Dylan Beck was booked into the Henderson County Jail Wednesday. He’s being held on a $7,500 full cash bond. He’s due...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
freedom929.com
“IN-CUSTODY” DEATH INVESTIGATION
(CARMI) The investigation is continuing into an “in-custody” death that occurred last week in Wayne County. The State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) reports that at 11:58 late last Wednesday night, January 4th, an Illinois State Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one working headlight near Illinois Route 242 in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59 year old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and for possession of methamphetamine, and was taken to the Wayne County Jail in Fairfield. Upon arrival at the County Jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain at which time the the Jail called for an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
14news.com
Arrest made nearly 1 week after chase and crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies have made an arrest in a chase that had to be terminated last week. Vanderburgh County Deputies say they found the suspect’s car crashed at West Virginia and Harmony Way, and several bags of meth were found in the area. They say the...
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Need a job? Old National Events Plaza is hiring on the spot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New hiring opportunities are opening up in Evansville. Old National Events Plaza is hiring adding members to their team this Thursday. Organizers with the hiring event say it will be focused on getting in new employees part-time. Old National Events Plaza is calling all bartenders, concession staff, cooks, kitchen assistants, security […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams and Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a call came in just before 7 p.m. for shots fired on Linwood and Adams Avenue Monday night. According to dispatch, police were sent to the 600 block of Adams and Linwood Avenue. Dispatch confirms that there were two different shooters involved in...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 10, 2023
2:03 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of H Street. 7:04 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Brock Lane. 7:56 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of Bailey Lane. 8:37 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 8:40...
wamwamfm.com
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes
Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
WTVW
One person injured in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 600 block of Adams Avenue Monday evening. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say shortly after the shots fired call, a man showed up a local hospital with...
