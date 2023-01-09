Sports’ coolest, most entertaining, and unique destination has a new name – the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at iconic Talladega Superspeedway. Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical will serve as the sponsor of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray, which allows guests to be completely immersed into the sport of NASCAR with up-close, locker-room access, interactive attractions, and enhanced amenities. The 2.66-mile venue announced last September an official ‘Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical’ multiyear partnership with Coolray.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO