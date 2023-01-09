ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Retirement Decision

The 2023 season will be Kevin Harvick's last as a full-time driver, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.  At 47 years old, Harvick is the oldest active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who's still competing on a full-time schedule.  Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, is ...
The Coolest Entertainment Venue in Sports has a new Name – The Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at Talladega Superspeedway

Sports’ coolest, most entertaining, and unique destination has a new name – the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at iconic Talladega Superspeedway. Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical will serve as the sponsor of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray, which allows guests to be completely immersed into the sport of NASCAR with up-close, locker-room access, interactive attractions, and enhanced amenities. The 2.66-mile venue announced last September an official ‘Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical’ multiyear partnership with Coolray.
Crone Earns 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – California’s Courtney Crone has been awarded the prestigious 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship and landed a fulltime ride in the new IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. The 21-year-old driver from Corona, California, who was a finalist for the inaugural award in 2022, will...
CARS Tour Enters 2023 Season Under New Ownership Group

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour will have new ownership when the green flag waves on its 2023 season this March. Today, NASCAR icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the Southeast’s premier asphalt late model series. “This is a dream...

