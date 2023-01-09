Read full article on original website
Frankie Muniz to race in ARCA Menards Series
Actor Frankie Muniz will star in a new role come February. He will be driving the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series.
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
Ryan Newman, SS Racing Announce Partnership for SMART and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule for 2023
NASCAR great Ryan Newman will be spending more time behind the wheel in 2023, and he will be doing it driving for Sadler-Stanley Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic in selected SMART Tour and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Newman, who has 18 wins and 51 poles in his NASCAR Cup Series...
'Starting 2023 with a bang': Video shows fiery lightning strike at North Carolina motorsports company
The strike happened at JR Motorsports — a stock car racing team co-owned by a group that includes Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Retirement Decision
The 2023 season will be Kevin Harvick's last as a full-time driver, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. At 47 years old, Harvick is the oldest active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who's still competing on a full-time schedule. Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, is ...
TV, film star Frankie Muniz starts professional racing career in ARCA Series
Actor Frankie Muniz is making his dream a reality as he announced he will be a full-time professional race car driver in 2023.
The Coolest Entertainment Venue in Sports has a new Name – The Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at Talladega Superspeedway
Sports’ coolest, most entertaining, and unique destination has a new name – the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray at iconic Talladega Superspeedway. Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical will serve as the sponsor of the Talladega Garage Experience Presented By Coolray, which allows guests to be completely immersed into the sport of NASCAR with up-close, locker-room access, interactive attractions, and enhanced amenities. The 2.66-mile venue announced last September an official ‘Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical’ multiyear partnership with Coolray.
Pioneer Pole Buildings To Showcase Their Cars & Drivers At Motorsports 2023
Driver autographs, race car displays and much more will greet fans when they enter the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show. The magic will begin at the front entrance of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center when the doors open on Friday January 20th at 2 PM and Saturday, January 21st at 11 AM where you’ll find the show sponsors huge display.
Pocono Raceway retains Blue Verve Public Relations for the 2023 NASCAR Seasson
Pocono Raceway has retained Blue Verve Public Relations to handle the media and communications efforts for its NASCAR race weekend scheduled for July 21-23 at “The Tricky Triangle.”. This will be the second consecutive year that Blue Verve Public Relations, led by motorsports veteran Mike Zizzo, will collaborate with...
Frankie Muniz Takes on 2023 ARCA Menards Series Championship in Rette Jones Racing No. 30 Ford Mustang
Global television, film star and professional motorsports athlete, Frankie Muniz, today announced that he will race the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing and compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship beginning at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2023. “It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and...
Crone Earns 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – California’s Courtney Crone has been awarded the prestigious 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship and landed a fulltime ride in the new IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. The 21-year-old driver from Corona, California, who was a finalist for the inaugural award in 2022, will...
2023 Season Marks 40 Years of Late Model Stock Racing at South Boston Speedway
When South Boston Speedway opens its 2023 NASCAR racing season on Saturday afternoon, March 18 a new bit of history will unfold. The 2023 season will mark the 40th year of Late Model Stock Car Division racing at the historic Halifax County, Virginia speedway and a new division sponsor, Sentara Healthcare, will be on board.
CARS Tour Enters 2023 Season Under New Ownership Group
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour will have new ownership when the green flag waves on its 2023 season this March. Today, NASCAR icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the Southeast’s premier asphalt late model series. “This is a dream...
1 Down and 1 To Go In Laying Out Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series Plans
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has picked Bristol for an appearance in the 2023 Xfinity Series, but he still has to announce his second choice. The post 1 Down and 1 To Go In Laying Out Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series Plans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
