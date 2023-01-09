ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Brooklyn teen finding business success with her own sneaker line

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Now, the business is taking off, giving her mom hope that it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well.  Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Frank Mastropolo

The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'

The Beatles, Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn, Sinatra — and John Wayne — Twisted at the Trendy Discotheque: New York Groove Book Excerpt. High Society discovered rock and roll at the Peppermint Lounge, 128 West 45th Street, one rainy night in 1961. Joey Dee & the Starliters were on stage and the young, raucous crowd was doing the Twist, the dance craze popularized by Chubby Checker’s 1960 number one hit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A woman from New York City won a $5 million lottery prize. Patricia Kontrafouris, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The lottery said Kontrafouris received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,061,000 after...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus Yonkers Chapter Presents “New Year, New Beginnings- Appreciating our Pillars to Embrace Our Future”

On Jan. 8, The Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus-Yonkers Chapter hosted a New Year Event at Castle Royale in Yonkers. The more than 100 attendee event, honored two members of the organization, Honorable Symra D. Brandon (40 years) who is the First African American Woman elected to the Yonkers City Council (First District) and Honorable Mae Williams (38 years) who served as the Countywide President, President of the Yonkers Chapter and is currently the Chairperson of the Bylaws Committee.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

One $1 million Powerball ticket, four $50,000 tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers won big in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  A ticket worth $1 million and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the drawing, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14.  The winning tickets were bought at: Powerball players can securely […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Applebee’s all-you-can-eat wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp are here for a limited time

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The boneless wing, Riblet and shrimp-loving world has gone mad with some seasonal food news. From the Staten Island Mall and beyond, Applebee’s brings back their All You Can Eat Boneless Wing gig for $14.99. Nationwide, the “Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood” destination has piled on a few extra offerings at the same price. Now through Feb. 5, guests also can score Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp in an unlimited deal.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

