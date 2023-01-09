Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Opinion: Remind Me Why I Bother Paying the FareRemington WriteNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
The best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were some serious style moments at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Josh McBride, a lifestyle and entertainment expert, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share the top looks from the red carpet. Watch the video player for more.
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
Brooklyn teen finding business success with her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Now, the business is taking off, giving her mom hope that it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a […]
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'
The Beatles, Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn, Sinatra — and John Wayne — Twisted at the Trendy Discotheque: New York Groove Book Excerpt. High Society discovered rock and roll at the Peppermint Lounge, 128 West 45th Street, one rainy night in 1961. Joey Dee & the Starliters were on stage and the young, raucous crowd was doing the Twist, the dance craze popularized by Chubby Checker’s 1960 number one hit.
bkreader.com
Since Getting His First Camera, This Flatbush Resident Has Kept a Promise: to Document ‘Our Stuff’
In his Flatbush apartment, Chicago-born Bob Gore prepares for an upcoming exhibit and promotes his latest book “Know Justice, Know Peace: Black Lives Matter (BLM) New York City Protest Photos 2020.”. In 1964 as a teen, Gore participated in a demonstration organized by ministerial leaders of Chicago’s Westside Warren...
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
cityandstateny.com
‘I had to hear it at least seven times.’ It’s recruitment season for NYC Council
It’s recruitment season. And we’re not talking college basketball. No, petitioning opens for the 2023 New York City Council races on Feb. 28, and county party leaders, interest group organizers and regular busybodies unhappy with their incumbent are right this very minute thinking about who they could get to run for office later this year.
Man gets 25 years in prison for slashing French tourist's throat in Harlem
A man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the unprovoked slashing of a French tourist’s throat in Harlem two years ago, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday.
Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, running for New York City Council
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yusef Salaam wants to bring his unique life experience to New York City government. So he’s running in the Democratic primary to represent Central Harlem in the City Council. “Who better than a person who has been affected by the system to have a seat at the table?” Salaam said Tuesday […]
Brooklyn Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A woman from New York City won a $5 million lottery prize. Patricia Kontrafouris, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The lottery said Kontrafouris received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,061,000 after...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus Yonkers Chapter Presents “New Year, New Beginnings- Appreciating our Pillars to Embrace Our Future”
On Jan. 8, The Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus-Yonkers Chapter hosted a New Year Event at Castle Royale in Yonkers. The more than 100 attendee event, honored two members of the organization, Honorable Symra D. Brandon (40 years) who is the First African American Woman elected to the Yonkers City Council (First District) and Honorable Mae Williams (38 years) who served as the Countywide President, President of the Yonkers Chapter and is currently the Chairperson of the Bylaws Committee.
One $1 million Powerball ticket, four $50,000 tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers won big in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $1 million and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the drawing, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14. The winning tickets were bought at: Powerball players can securely […]
Applebee’s all-you-can-eat wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp are here for a limited time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The boneless wing, Riblet and shrimp-loving world has gone mad with some seasonal food news. From the Staten Island Mall and beyond, Applebee’s brings back their All You Can Eat Boneless Wing gig for $14.99. Nationwide, the “Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood” destination has piled on a few extra offerings at the same price. Now through Feb. 5, guests also can score Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp in an unlimited deal.
MTA bus driver threatened with gun after telling man to get off bus for not paying fare
An MTA bus driver had gun pointed at him while being threatened after he told a passenger to pay his fare last month, police said.
Comments / 0