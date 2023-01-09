STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The boneless wing, Riblet and shrimp-loving world has gone mad with some seasonal food news. From the Staten Island Mall and beyond, Applebee’s brings back their All You Can Eat Boneless Wing gig for $14.99. Nationwide, the “Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood” destination has piled on a few extra offerings at the same price. Now through Feb. 5, guests also can score Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp in an unlimited deal.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO