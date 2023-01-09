Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island administration seeking new use for Shepard Building
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Administration issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the future use of the Shepard Building in Providence. Unlike a Request for Proposals (RFP), which results in a contractual agreement, an RFI is non-binding and is often used to gather input from experts.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College adjusts COVID protocol ahead of spring semester
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College has made adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the spring semester. “At this advanced stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe there is a reasonable balance to be struck between responding to changing circumstances and maintaining a consistent, practical mitigation policy on campus,” said Rhode Island College on its website.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket City officials called out on ‘cruel’ homeless encampment eviction
“There are many things to be proud of in the city,” said Michelle Taylor, Vice President of the Community Care Alliance (CCA). “But the city’s treatment of its most vulnerable citizens is not one of them. Homelessness is not a personal moral failing or a lifestyle choice, but a catastrophic failure of the system…”
Teacher: North Kingstown interim superintendent’s resignation a ‘gut punch’
The North Kingstown School Committee meeting was packed Monday night following the abrupt resignation of the district's interim superintendent last week.
Tiverton school resource officer placed on paid leave
Tiverton Public Schools announced in a social media post Monday that its school resource officer was no longer employed by the district.
ABC6.com
New Providence shelter to house homeless couples
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A state board approved the opening of a new 40-person homeless shelter in Providence. The shelter would be at 662 Hartford Ave., located near the DelSesto Middle School. Crossroads Rhode Island has been selected to run the shelter during its duration, with federal funds granting...
Turnto10.com
Judge Caprio's 'Caught in Providence,' called into question by city council
(WJAR) — Providence's new City Council president is looking for more answers about the longtime reality show filmed in a city courtroom, starring Judge Frank Caprio, whose future on the bench now appears uncertain. Caprio wants to stay. The City Council is soon to decide on a new four-year...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council considers resolution to curb excessive noise from motorcycles
The Newport City Council is set to consider a resolution aimed at curbing excessively loud noise from motorcycles and other motor vehicles in the city during their Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 11. Sponsored by Councilors Mark Aramli, David Carlin III, and Charlie Holder, Jr., the resolution cites the...
ABC6.com
Records indicate Seekonk police chief expressed interest in Providence chief job
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — New details have emerged surrounding the town of Seekonk’s decision to rescind the appointment of their current police chief, Dean Isabella. Through a public records request, ABC 6 News has obtained an email that Isabella sent from his town email account to his personal email account that contained a cover letter expressing his interest in the open Providence police chief position.
Polisena Jr. sworn in as Johnston mayor
For the first time in nearly 16 years, Johnston officially has a new mayor.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
thepublicsradio.org
Youth sound off on juvenile justice reform in RI
A recent report from Rhode Island Kids Count, a Providence-based children’s advocacy nonprofit, highlights the perspectives of young people on juvenile justice reform. Paige Clausius-Parks is the organization’s new executive director. Morning host Luis Hernandez spoke with Clausius-Parks about key takeaways from the report, her goals for the organization, and some of the challenges facing young people today.
providencedailydose.com
Mayor Smiley, Remove This Portrait
In 2014, citizen Brett P. Smiley removed himself from the Providence mayoral race, throwing his support to Jorge Elorza; his goal was to prevent the odious Vincent “Buddy” Cianci from being re-elected (ProJo 8.22.14). Cianci had been running as an independent after serving a prison term for conspiring in city hall corruption, and he wanted back in. At the sentencing, Judge Torres determined that Cianci “was mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.” (NYT obit)
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
ecori.org
Port of Providence Chemical Company Cited for Safety Violations
PROVIDENCE — A global chemical distributor with two facilities along the city’s waterfront will pay $600,000 in fines and at least $200,000 for emergency response equipment for violating federal chemical safety protocols. The recent consent agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and Univar Solutions Inc. comes after allegations...
ABC6.com
‘Department needs a directional shift’: Seekonk set to terminate police chief’s contract
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk’s town administrator said Tuesday Seekonk police needs a change in leadership, and that the town is in the process of terminating the chief’s contract. “Law enforcement agencies across the country are facing a growing number of challenges; including the struggle to recruit,...
iheart.com
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil
There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
