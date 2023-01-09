ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Rhode Island administration seeking new use for Shepard Building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Administration issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the future use of the Shepard Building in Providence. Unlike a Request for Proposals (RFP), which results in a contractual agreement, an RFI is non-binding and is often used to gather input from experts.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island College adjusts COVID protocol ahead of spring semester

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College has made adjustments to its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the spring semester. “At this advanced stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe there is a reasonable balance to be struck between responding to changing circumstances and maintaining a consistent, practical mitigation policy on campus,” said Rhode Island College on its website.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New Providence shelter to house homeless couples

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A state board approved the opening of a new 40-person homeless shelter in Providence. The shelter would be at 662 Hartford Ave., located near the DelSesto Middle School. Crossroads Rhode Island has been selected to run the shelter during its duration, with federal funds granting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Records indicate Seekonk police chief expressed interest in Providence chief job

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — New details have emerged surrounding the town of Seekonk’s decision to rescind the appointment of their current police chief, Dean Isabella. Through a public records request, ABC 6 News has obtained an email that Isabella sent from his town email account to his personal email account that contained a cover letter expressing his interest in the open Providence police chief position.
SEEKONK, MA
thepublicsradio.org

Youth sound off on juvenile justice reform in RI

A recent report from Rhode Island Kids Count, a Providence-based children’s advocacy nonprofit, highlights the perspectives of young people on juvenile justice reform. Paige Clausius-Parks is the organization’s new executive director. Morning host Luis Hernandez spoke with Clausius-Parks about key takeaways from the report, her goals for the organization, and some of the challenges facing young people today.
PROVIDENCE, RI
providencedailydose.com

Mayor Smiley, Remove This Portrait

In 2014, citizen Brett P. Smiley removed himself from the Providence mayoral race, throwing his support to Jorge Elorza; his goal was to prevent the odious Vincent “Buddy” Cianci from being re-elected (ProJo 8.22.14). Cianci had been running as an independent after serving a prison term for conspiring in city hall corruption, and he wanted back in. At the sentencing, Judge Torres determined that Cianci “was mayor of an administration that was corrupt at all levels.” (NYT obit)
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION

PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ecori.org

Port of Providence Chemical Company Cited for Safety Violations

PROVIDENCE — A global chemical distributor with two facilities along the city’s waterfront will pay $600,000 in fines and at least $200,000 for emergency response equipment for violating federal chemical safety protocols. The recent consent agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and Univar Solutions Inc. comes after allegations...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil

There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
WESTERLY, RI

